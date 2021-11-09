Virat Kohli Bows Out From T20I Captaincy With 30 Wins But Zero ICC Titles

Virat Kohli on Monday bowed down from T20I captaincy as Team India played their last ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match against Namibia in Dubai, which was a dead rubber. Namibia was the last side to go down against India with Virat Kohli at helms.

Even though Kohli was not able to inspire his side to a memorable performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup, which was also his first T20WC as skipper, he ended his tenure as the team’s second most successful captain in the shortest format after MS Dhoni.

Kohli took over the captaincy reins in T20Is in 2016 after Dhoni stepped down as India’s white-ball captain. In the last five years, Kohli led the Indian side to 50 games. Out of 50, India have won 30 games, lost 16 matches, two encounters ended in a tie while two had no results.

Dhoni, on the other hand, had led India to 72 matches as T20I skipper, winning 41 and losing 28 games while one encounter ended in a tie and two had no results. The Ranchi cricketer also guided India to their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2007.

The 33-year-old is also the second-highest run-getter in T20I as a skipper. He is only behind Australia’s Aaron Finch. Kohli has amassed 1570 runs in 50 T20I games with the help of 13 fifties and an impressive average of 47.57. Finch has scored 1719 runs in 54 games for Australia with the help of one hundred and ten fifties.

Despite all the batting and captaincy record, Kohli was not able to guide India side to an ICC title in the shortest format of the game as captain. And, it would not be wrong to say that it’s the lack of ICC title that will hurt Kohli the most.

The ongoing T20 World Cup was Kohli’s last opportunity to end his ICC trophy drought but unfortunately, the Indian side was not able to progress from the super 12 round. It is also the first time since 2012 when India have failed in reaching the knockout stage of the T20 World Cup.

