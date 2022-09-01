WATCH | Virat Kohli Bows Down to Suryakumar Yadav; SKY Floored by ‘Heart-warming' Gesture

Suryakumar Yadav reminded everyone why he is India’s No.4 batsman unarguably, India’s best batter was on the show this year with a whirlwind 68 off just 26 deliveries against Hong Kong as India made it to the Super 4s with a rather easy win by 40 runs at Dubai on Wednesday. While the world went gaga over SKY’s ultra-aggressive approach and 360-degree batting, it was Virat Kohli’s gesture towards his teammate that caught the attention of social media users.

It was not long ago that these two cricketers found themselves at loggerheads during IPL 2021 while playing for their respective IPL teams – Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore- the then RCB captain Kohli and Yadav took social media storm with a feisty showdown on the pitch. But, both have moved on from the incident and ever since Yadav’s stocks have sky-rocketed. Kohli never shies away from appreciating a good performance and Wednesday was no different as after an indifferent start against Hong Kong after being put in to bat, India were buoyed by Yadav’s innings that included six sixes and six fours. His first scoring shot was a superbly timed sweep for four behind square off the first ball he faced, and that set the tone for his batting.

He helped India ransack 57 runs in the final three overs, as India posted 192/2. Kohli remained unbeaten on 59 off 44 balls, striking the ball at 134.09, SKY’s strike rate stood at 261.53. After the India innings, Kohli was seen bowing down to SKY and as they both walked off, he waited to Yadav to him out, a gesture, Yadav said was not something he has seen and was clearly floored by it.

Kohli was seen talking to the players in the pavilion and gesturing and saying something to the tune of kya tha yeh? (what was that?), referring to Yadav’s batting.

During the post-match presser, Yadav talked about the gesture. He said, “It was actually a heart-warming gesture for me, I have not seen anything like that before. I was wondering why is he not walking with me, he was walking just behind me and later on I told him, let’s walk together. I really enjoyed batting with him, and I told him the same after the innings. We were constantly talking to each other and the game plan was clear. The experience mattered I think, I have not played as many T20I as him, and so I really enjoyed batting with him”.

Kohli and Yadav combined for a stand of an unbeaten stand of 98 runs in just 7 overs.

