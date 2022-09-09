Virat Kohli Breaks Into Laughter After Listening To Rohit Sharma's 'Shuddh Hindi'

Virat Kohli got the most-awaited hundred in international cricket as he reached the elusive three-figure mark after 1020 days to set up India’s massive 101-run win over Afghanistan and lighten up the dead rubber in the Asia Cup here on Thursday.

Kohli struck a high-quality 122 not out off 61 balls for his 71st international hundred to take India to 212 for two after Afghanistan put India in to bat.

Meanwhile, he and his skipper and perhaps the two closest friends sat together after the match was over and had a candid chat with each other as Rohit Sharma became the interviewer and fired some of the questions to Kohli who was taken aback by the amount of Hindi his captain was using.

“Itni shuddh hindi bol raha mere sath.” (Why are you speaking in chaste Hindi?) asked Kohli, struggling to hold back his laughter.

While speaking, Rohit made it very clear that his form would be ‘critical’ for his team’s performance in Australia. Furthermore, Kohli thanked his skipper and the team management for backing him throughout the one month break.

“Thank you very much, Rohit. Kafi special din tha for our team(It was a special day for our team). We had spoken earlier how we should carry ourselves in this match which would have mattered to us. This tournament was necessary for us because this tournament gave us exposure to the knockout stages. Our goal is very clear and that is to win the T20 World Cup 2022,” Kohli was head saying on a video shared by BCCI.

“We will learn from these Super 4 games (Pakistan and Sri Lanka) as to where we have gone wrong. There was clear communication from the management. The space that you gave me made me feel relaxed. So when I came back (after break), I was excited about what I could contribute to team,” Kohli told his “interviewer” Rohit.

India were knocked out of the Asia Cup after losing back-to-back to Pakistan and Sri Lanka. They did managed to end the campaign on a high by beating Afghanistan by 101 runs.

