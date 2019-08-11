Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Virat Kohli Breaks Javed Miandad's 26-Year-Old Record

PTI |August 11, 2019, 10:20 PM IST
Virat Kohli Breaks Javed Miandad's 26-Year-Old Record

India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday shattered a 26-year-old record when he surpassed Pakistan's Javed Miandad for most runs by any batsman in ODIs against the West Indies.

Kohli was 19 runs shy of the landmark when he came into bat in the second ODI against the West Indies and he overtook Miandad's tally of 1930 runs with a single in the fifth over bowled by Jason Holder.

This was Kohli's 34th ODI against the West Indies while Miandad had accumulated his runs from 64 matches.

The prolific Indian captain has so far hit seven hundreds against the West Indies and has an average of over 71 in ODIs against the Caribbeans.

Australia's Mark Waugh is a distant third with 1708 runs from 47 matches, followed by South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis (1666 runs in 40 matches) and Pakistan's Rameez Raja (1624 runs in 53 matches).

Kohli played his first ODI against West Indies in the 2009 Champions Trophy in Johannesburg in which he scored an unbeaten 79. His first hundred against the West Indies came in 2011 in Visakhapatnam.

Kohli's domination against the West Indies cane be gauged from the fact that he struck four back-to-back centuries against them between July 2017 and October 2018.

