Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Concluded

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, 30 - 03 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

India

416 (140.1)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

117 (47.1)

India beat West Indies by 257 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Kingston, Jamaica

30 Aug, 201920:00 IST

2nd T20I: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

03 Sep, 201919:00 IST

4th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

One-off Test: BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Chittagong ZAC

05 Sep, 201909:30 IST

Virat Kohli Breaks MS Dhoni's Record to Become India's Most Successful Test Captain

Cricketnext Staff |September 3, 2019, 12:32 AM IST
Virat Kohli Breaks MS Dhoni's Record to Become India's Most Successful Test Captain

Virat Kohli has overtaken MS Dhoni to become the most successful Indian Test skipper ever.

With the victory over West Indies, Kohli now has 28 victories in 48 matches while Dhoni recorded 27 wins in 60 Test matches.

Sourav Ganguly and Mohammad Azharuddin are the other successful Indian skippers on the list with 21 and 14 wins respectively.

Graeme Smith remains the most successful captain in the world with 53 Test wins while Ricky Ponting has 48 Test wins.

India produced a top-notch bowling performance in a clinical 257-run demolition of the West Indies in the second Test as a 2-0 series victory put them on top of ICC World Test Championship points table

Chasing a near-impossible target of 468, West Indies batting once again failed to show stomach for a good fight as they caved in for 210 in 59.5 overs, well inside the fourth day.

It was one of the most satisfying tours for skipper Virat Kohli as his team had clean sweep in two formats (3-0 in T20Is and 2-0 in Tests) while poor weather robbed them in another format (2-0 in 3-match ODI series).

ind vs wiindia vs west indies 2019MS Dhonivirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 03 Sep, 2019

NZ v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Wed, 04 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Thu, 05 Sep, 2019

AFG v BAN
Chittagong ZAC All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...