Virat Kohli Breaks MS Dhoni's Record to Become India's Most Successful Test Captain

Virat Kohli has overtaken MS Dhoni to become the most successful Indian Test skipper ever.
With the victory over West Indies, Kohli now has 28 victories in 48 matches while Dhoni recorded 27 wins in 60 Test matches.
Sourav Ganguly and Mohammad Azharuddin are the other successful Indian skippers on the list with 21 and 14 wins respectively.
Graeme Smith remains the most successful captain in the world with 53 Test wins while Ricky Ponting has 48 Test wins.
India produced a top-notch bowling performance in a clinical 257-run demolition of the West Indies in the second Test as a 2-0 series victory put them on top of ICC World Test Championship points table
Chasing a near-impossible target of 468, West Indies batting once again failed to show stomach for a good fight as they caved in for 210 in 59.5 overs, well inside the fourth day.
It was one of the most satisfying tours for skipper Virat Kohli as his team had clean sweep in two formats (3-0 in T20Is and 2-0 in Tests) while poor weather robbed them in another format (2-0 in 3-match ODI series).
