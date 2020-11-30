Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record, Becomes Fastest to 22000 International Runs

- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunMatch Ended389/4(50.0) RR 7.78
AUS
IND338/9(50.0) RR 7.78
Australia beat India by 51 runs
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunMatch Ended146/6(20.0) RR 7.3
SA
ENG147/6(20.0) RR 7.3
England beat South Africa by 4 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record, Becomes Fastest to 22000 International Runs
Virat Kohli reached yet another milestone in his glorious international career during his 87-ball 89 against Australia in the second ODI at the SCG on Sunday, November 29.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 30, 2020, 1:39 PM IST
Virat Kohli reached yet another milestone in his glorious international career during his 87-ball 89 against Australia in the second ODI at the SCG on Sunday, November 29. When Kohli scored his 78th run of the match, he surpassed the great Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest to 22000 international runs. Kohli achieved the feat in just 462 innings. Tendulkar had taken 31 innings more and had reached the milestone in 493 international innings. Brian Lara (511 innings) and Ricky Ponting (514 innings) follow the two Indian superstars.
'Can't Understand the Captaincy, It Was Poor' - Gautam Gambhir on Virat Kohli's Handling of Jasprit Bumrah
Kohli is the third Indian (after Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid) and the 8th batsman in the history of international cricket to make it to the 22000-Plus Club. Tendulkar is at the top of the charts with 34357 runs in 782 international innings. He is followed by Kumar Sangakkara (28016 runs), Ponting (27483), Mahela Jayawardene (25957), Jacques Kallis (25534), Dravid (24208), Lara (22358) and finally Kohli (22011). The list has 3 Indians, 2 Sri Lankans and one batsman each from Australia, South Africa and the West Indies.
'Virat Kohli Making Too Many Bowling Changes, is Being Hasty' - Ashish Nehra
Kohli is the only batsman in the 22000-Club to average above 50! In fact, his average of 56.15 is significantly higher than the second best on this count - Kallis (49.10). The Indian captain has already registered 70 hundreds and is just one behind Ponting (71). The stunning stat is that the legendary Australian took 668 innings for his 71 hundreds whereas Kohli has 70 in just 462! This shows Kohli's remarkable appetite for scoring big runs. Tendulkar is at the top with 100 hundreds.
Kohli has been a run-making machine for India over the last decade. Just for perspective, Tendulkar had an aggregate of 20356 after 462 international innings, 1655 runs behind Kohli's 22011 runs after the same number of international innings!
Kohli is widely regarded as the greatest batsman in the history of ODI cricket and has an aggregate of 11977 runs in the format in just 241 innings at a stunning average of 59.29 and strike rate of 93.32 with 43 hundreds. He is just 23 shy of becoming the fastest to 12000 ODI runs.
Another Tendulkar record (300 innings) could be broken at Canberra!
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5878
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4110
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking