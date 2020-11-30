Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record, Becomes Fastest to 22000 International Runs

Virat Kohli reached yet another milestone in his glorious international career during his 87-ball 89 against Australia in the second ODI at the SCG on Sunday, November 29.

Virat Kohli reached yet another milestone in his glorious international career during his 87-ball 89 against Australia in the second ODI at the SCG on Sunday, November 29. When Kohli scored his 78th run of the match, he surpassed the great Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest to 22000 international runs. Kohli achieved the feat in just 462 innings. Tendulkar had taken 31 innings more and had reached the milestone in 493 international innings. Brian Lara (511 innings) and Ricky Ponting (514 innings) follow the two Indian superstars.

Kohli is the third Indian (after Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid) and the 8th batsman in the history of international cricket to make it to the 22000-Plus Club. Tendulkar is at the top of the charts with 34357 runs in 782 international innings. He is followed by Kumar Sangakkara (28016 runs), Ponting (27483), Mahela Jayawardene (25957), Jacques Kallis (25534), Dravid (24208), Lara (22358) and finally Kohli (22011). The list has 3 Indians, 2 Sri Lankans and one batsman each from Australia, South Africa and the West Indies.

Kohli is the only batsman in the 22000-Club to average above 50! In fact, his average of 56.15 is significantly higher than the second best on this count - Kallis (49.10). The Indian captain has already registered 70 hundreds and is just one behind Ponting (71). The stunning stat is that the legendary Australian took 668 innings for his 71 hundreds whereas Kohli has 70 in just 462! This shows Kohli's remarkable appetite for scoring big runs. Tendulkar is at the top with 100 hundreds.

Kohli has been a run-making machine for India over the last decade. Just for perspective, Tendulkar had an aggregate of 20356 after 462 international innings, 1655 runs behind Kohli's 22011 runs after the same number of international innings!

Kohli is widely regarded as the greatest batsman in the history of ODI cricket and has an aggregate of 11977 runs in the format in just 241 innings at a stunning average of 59.29 and strike rate of 93.32 with 43 hundreds. He is just 23 shy of becoming the fastest to 12000 ODI runs.

Another Tendulkar record (300 innings) could be broken at Canberra!