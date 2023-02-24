Virat Kohli Buys Luxury Villa in Alibaug For Rs 6 Crore: Report

India batting star Virat Kohli reportedly purchased a luxury bungalow project in Awas Village, Alibaug recently. Kohli is currently on national duty, representing India in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy and hence his brother Vikas completed the formalities on his behalf.

Kohli splurged a whopping Rs 6 crore on the 2,000 sq ft villa in Avas Living and paid Rs 36 lakh as stamp duty alone for the property and it includes a 400 sq ft swimming pool as well. Suzanne Khan, daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Khan, has designed the interiors of the project.

“Awas is a preferred location due to its natural beauty. Besides, the Mandwa jetty is five minutes away from Awas and the speed boats have now reduced the distance to Mumbai to 15 minutes.” advocate Mahesh Mhatre, who works as the legal consultant for Avas Living Alibaug LLP told Hindustan Times.

As per the report, “the average land prices in Alibaug are around ₹3000 to ₹3,500 per sq ft and it’s a weekend destination among the elite class."

In September last year, Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma had purchased a farmhouse in Alibaug by shelling out Rs 19.24 crore. He reportedly paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.15 crore.

Not only Kohli, his India team-mate and current captain Rohit Sharma has also invested in Alibaug, having purchased four acres of land in Mhatroli village in 2021.

Meanwhile, India have retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy thanks to their unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series. They won both the Nagpur Test and Delhi Test inside three days and now are a win away from not only winning the series but also ensuring a place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship.

Kohli though is yet to make a big score in the series having accumulated just 76 runs across three innings so far. On the other hand, Rohit struck a match-winning century in the series opener and with 183 runs from two matches, is the leading run-getter so far.

