Virat Kohli Calls Anushka Sharma 'Most Positive Person' in Birthday Message

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 1, 2018, 12:03 PM IST
(Image: Virat Kohli/Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has not been having the type of campaign he would have liked in the on-going Indian Premier League as his team is seventh on the table with just two wins to their name.

But, in his most recent outing where his half century went in vain, Kohli though did leave everyone, including Anushka Sharma who was watching on, stunned as he took a superman-like catch to dismiss opposition captain Dinesh Karthik.

The master batsman, who has had very little to celebrate in terms of cricketing success in the last few weeks with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, took to social media to celebrate his better half Anushka Sharma's birthday. Kohli tweeted, "Happy B'day my love. The most positive and honest person I know. Love you ♥️"



It was in December 2017 that the duo took their wedding wows in what was grand ceremony in Italy before they followed that up with more receptions in India.

Virat Kohli's celebrations with his wife though will be interrupted for a brief period on the day as his side, Royal Challengers Bangalore will up against the Mumbai Indians in Bangalore later in the evening. Both RCB and MI will look to put their best foot forward as both sides are desperate for a win to salvage their floundering IPL campaign.

First Published: May 1, 2018, 9:58 AM IST

