Kohli Calls His Mother Supermom as Cricketers Celebrate Mother's Day

Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote: “Don't think you can put this across any better; to the REAL superheroes, #HappyMothersDay ”
Don't think you can put this across any better; to the REAL superheroes, #HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/mfeCYwlqce— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 13, 2018
Sachin Tendulkar also took the opportunity to thank his mother for years of sacrifices. He wrote: “She is the one who can take place of all others but her place cannot be taken by any other! Happy #MothersDay Aai!”
She is the one who can take place of all others but her place cannot be taken by any other!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 13, 2018
Happy #MothersDay Aai! pic.twitter.com/qBKzYWuiU4
He was followed by not just Indian players, but also international cricketers like David Warner. He took to Twitter and wrote: “A very happy Mother’s Day to my mum warnerlorraine you’re an amazing…”
A very happy Mother’s Day to my mum warnerlorraine you’re an amazing… https://t.co/0ZIrCreBSN— David Warner (@davidwarner31) May 13, 2018
South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis thanked his wife for being a wonderful mother. “Happy Mother’s Day for the 1st time to my amazing wife @ImariDuPlessis ..So grateful for what you do for us..❤️”
Happy Mother’s Day for the 1st time to my amazing wife @ImariDuPlessis ..So grateful for what you do for us..❤️— Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) May 13, 2018
Universe Boss Chris Gayle also took to Twitter to thank mothers across the world. He wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day ❤️ Blessings to all the Mom’s out there. https://www.instagram.com/p/BitSl2sHfFf/?utm_source=ig_twitter_share …”
Happy Mother’s Day ❤️ Blessings to all the Mom’s out there. https://t.co/g36OQs42ol— Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) May 13, 2018
Also Watch
-
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
First Published: May 13, 2018, 1:29 PM IST