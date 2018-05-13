Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP
Indian T20 Carnival Associate Sponsors

Kohli Calls His Mother Supermom as Cricketers Celebrate Mother's Day

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 13, 2018, 1:33 PM IST
Kohli Calls His Mother Supermom as Cricketers Celebrate Mother's Day

(Image Credits: Virat Kohli/ Instagram)

New Delhi: He is not just the captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli is also the role model of many a youngster in the world. And the India skipper led the charge as the cricketers from across the globe took to social media to express their love and gratitude towards their mother. The second Sunday of May is celebrated as Mother’s Day across most countries in the world.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote: “Don't think you can put this across any better; to the REAL superheroes, #HappyMothersDay ”





Sachin Tendulkar also took the opportunity to thank his mother for years of sacrifices. He wrote: “She is the one who can take place of all others but her place cannot be taken by any other! Happy #MothersDay Aai!”




He was followed by not just Indian players, but also international cricketers like David Warner. He took to Twitter and wrote: “A very happy Mother’s Day to my mum warnerlorraine you’re an amazing…”




South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis thanked his wife for being a wonderful mother. “Happy Mother’s Day for the 1st time to my amazing wife @ImariDuPlessis ..So grateful for what you do for us..❤️”




Universe Boss Chris Gayle also took to Twitter to thank mothers across the world. He wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day ❤️ Blessings to all the Mom’s out there. https://www.instagram.com/p/BitSl2sHfFf/?utm_source=ig_twitter_share …”





Also Watch

chris gayleDavid WarnerFaf du PlessisMother's dayOff The Fieldvirat kohli
First Published: May 13, 2018, 1:29 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
FULL Ranking