Virat Kohli Can Be the Greatest after Donald Bradman: Kumar Sangakkara

Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara believes Virat Kohli can be the greatest cricketer after Sir Donald Bradman.
Sangakkara, now president of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), said that Kohli's fitness and dedication to being the best set him apart from the rest.
"Virat is phenomenally fit. I know, and I have seen and heard of his amazing commitment and dedication to being the best that he can be, both on and off the field—physically, mentally and skillwise," on The RK Show.
"He has the opportunity to become maybe the greatest after the Don," he added.
Current New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson had also recently heaped praise on the current Indian captain, calling him a standard bearer for batting across formats.
“You can say that it was only a matter of time before he was making some strong inroads to the full international scene. At the moment, leading the way in cricket and setting the standard as a batter and breaking all these records," Williamson said on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected.
"A lot of that probably has to come down to his maturity, his ability to make very good decisions. Not only is he gifted with his ability and his natural ability, but you’re marrying that up with this constant drive and hunger to improve and just be better day in and day out.
"Yeah, we are fortunate to play against each other, it’s been great to meet at a young age and follow his progress and journey.”
