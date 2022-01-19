Virat Kohli Can Focus on His Family And Batting After Relinquishing Captaincy: Dale Steyn

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has claimed that Virat Kohli can focus more on his young family and batting after stepping down as Indian captain. Steyn, who played alongside Kohli in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore, feels that quitting captaincy will free him and now he can end his century drought soon.

In the past couple of years, Kohli’ batting form dipped a bit as he failed to hit a century in international cricket since 2019. The 33-year-old relinquished his T20I captaincy last year after the 2021 World Cup, while the selectors decided to drop him as the skipper in ODIs too as they wanted a single captain in the limited-overs format. While recently, Kohli stepped down as the Test captain too after India lost the three-match Test series to South Africa.

Steyn made an interesting point and said bio-bubble makes life a bit difficult for any captain.

“I suppose bubble life can make it really difficult. You take on so much responsibility as a captain, then you have got your family and you’re travelling, it really does boil down to family at the end of the day. I personally think so," Steyn told Star Sports on Wednesday.

Proteas pace legend further talked about Kohli having a young family and now after relinquishing captaincy he can focus more on that alongside his batting which dipped a bit in the past couple of years.

“He has got a young family right now, captaincy if you’re a single man being a professional sportsman, it’s almost like a selfish thing, we all have to focus on ourselves to be able to get the best out of us and provide the best for the country. But the moment a young family comes in, some other things don’t matter much."

“Now I think, Virat Kohli has relinquished captaincy, he can focus on his family and then just focus on his batting. You might even see a better Virat Kohli now. For the bulk of his career, he was a single man, he was captain, he didn’t have to worry about that kind of stuff but now there are so many new things that have come up in the game," he added.

Steyn backed Kohli to return to his best of form and predicts his century drought might end in the first ODI against South Africa where he will play without captaincy responsibility after about 7 years.

“I do think this will free him up and we’ll probably see he hasn’t scored an international hundred in 2 years. Maybe today could be the day as his first game as a non-captain," Steyn added.

