'Virat Kohli Can Go to Oxford Street Without a Shirt,' Sourav Ganguly Tells Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 13

Over the years, the Indian cricket team has won various nail-biting and historic matches. One of the most memorable moments in the history of Indian cricket is the famous win over England in the Natwest series final, back in 2002. The match in itself was one thriller for Indian cricket fans. From being 5 down at 146 to bringing home the match, the Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Kaif’s partnership was hailed by all. However, the match is best remembered for captain Sourav Ganguly’s wild shirt celebration at the Lord’s stadium.

Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan too recalled that incident during a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Former Indian captain Ganguly and batsman Virender Sehwag arrived at the show as guests.

When Bachchan quizzed Ganguly about the same, the BCCI president stated that his daughter had also asked him about the famous celebration. The former Indian captain said that he had scored over 20,000 runs, various cover drives but people keep talking about the Lord’s balcony celebration.

Bachchan, though, was not embarrassed by southpaw’s shirt celebration and said that Indian cricket fans loved how he gave back with a great attitude and only a bold captain could pull off such a feat. Addressing the compliment, Ganguly said that the current Indian captain Virat Kohli has all the courage to go to Oxford Street without a shirt. Just like the BCCI president, Kohli wears his heart on his sleeve and his competitive gameplay has often grasped attention. Ganguly said, “Don’t challenge Virat Kohli. He can even go to Oxford Street without a shirt.”

RELATED NEWS Amitabh Bachchan Teases Anushka Sharma about Virat Kohli’s Flying Kisses to Her

While taking off his shirt, Ganguly had also uttered some words. When Bachchan asked him about it, the southpaw avoided the question smartly and said he would tell him after the show. However, the actor was able to lip-read a word or two.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here