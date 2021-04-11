Virat Kohli Can Improve Technique Looking at Babar Azam: Former Pakistan Bowler

Former Pakistan Aaqib Javed has come up with a rather controversial statement. He feels that Indian skipper Virat Kohli should take a leaf out out of Babar Azam’s style of play to improve technique. While for Azam, he wants Pakistan skipper to follow Kohli’s fitness routine.

“Virat Kohli has a better range [of shots] as compared to Babar Azam but he also has one area of weakness. If the ball swings, he tends to get trapped around the off-stump such as against [James] Anderson in England,” said Javed told Cricket Pakistan.

“When you look at Babar, you don’t see any weak areas. Just like, [Sachin] Tendulkar who also didn’t have any weak areas. Babar is technically more safe and sound but if he follows Kohli’s fitness routine he will become an even better player. Meanwhile, Kohli can improve his technique by looking at Babar so that he doesn’t get trapped,” he added.

“During the past two or three years, Babar Azam is 50 per cent of Pakistan’s batting. I never thought that he would be this consistent and even go past Virat Kohli [in ODI rankings]. Pakistan is very lucky, he came when the team was struggling and has single-handedly put the team on the right track. Even, captaincy hasn’t affected his form,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Kohli is busy playing in IPL 14, and leading his side, Royal Challengers Bangalore. After winning the maiden match, he would be looking to guide the side to their first ever title. They have finished finalists twice in the tournament before.

