Kohli Casts Vote in Gurugram & Urges Citizens to Do the Same

Loading...
After casting his vote, the Indian cricket team captain told reporters: "Everyone should come and vote and I urge all to do so."
Donning casual clothes, he came to the polling booth along with his brother. He was seen standing in a long queue awaiting his turn and later took to Twitter to share a picture of his inked figure.
"Voting is your right and responsibility towards nation building. Go vote," he said wrote along with the picture.
Voting is your right and responsibility towards nation building. Go vote. @ecisveep #GotInked pic.twitter.com/DVHY1r4WnA— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 12, 2019
Polling is underway in as many as 59 constituencies across the country including national capital Delhi in the sixth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
Ten Lok Sabha seats in Haryana went to the polls on Sunday in the penultimate phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
Kohli is currently on a break from the game as his IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore failed to make it to the playoffs.
However, the skipper will soon be gearing up for the ICC World Cup which is set to get underway on May 30.
First Published: May 12, 2019, 11:32 AM IST