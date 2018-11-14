Indian Captain Virat Kohli Celebrates Children's Day in Unique Style

(Image: Virat Kohli/Twitter)

Great to meet these kids! Happy Children's day. pic.twitter.com/zv9aci6lNM — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 14, 2018

A much-needed reality check on children’s day. It’s time we joined hands to hit child labour out of the park. Who else is with me to #GiftChildhood back to these children? #HappyChildrensDay pic.twitter.com/TKFaAjl3Ua — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 14, 2018

There's nothing like a smile on a child's face Happy #ChildrensDay ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bk0daLkBiH — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 14, 2018

Wishing all the young and passionate minds of our country a very Happy #ChildrensDay! pic.twitter.com/ntYDFvdNci — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) November 14, 2018

What children teach us everyday is to be pure and real, and remind us that love is always the answer! #ChildrensDay pic.twitter.com/GrCobH0akU — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) November 14, 2018

First Published: November 14, 2018, 4:08 PM IST