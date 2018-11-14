Indian Captain Virat Kohli Celebrates Children's Day in Unique Style

Virat Kohli tweeted, "Great to meet these kids! Happy Children's day." Not just Kohli, the likes Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, VVS Laxman and Hardik Pandya all did their bit to ensure that November 14th would be a day to remember for the children and for them too.
Great to meet these kids! Happy Children's day. pic.twitter.com/zv9aci6lNM— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 14, 2018
Never let go of your inner child! Happy Children's Day #happychildrensday #diltohbacchahaiji pic.twitter.com/6NuhhZv9hV— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 14, 2018
A much-needed reality check on children’s day. It’s time we joined hands to hit child labour out of the park. Who else is with me to #GiftChildhood back to these children? #HappyChildrensDay pic.twitter.com/TKFaAjl3Ua— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 14, 2018
There's nothing like a smile on a child's face Happy #ChildrensDay ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bk0daLkBiH— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 14, 2018
Wishing all the young and passionate minds of our country a very Happy #ChildrensDay! pic.twitter.com/ntYDFvdNci— ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) November 14, 2018
What children teach us everyday is to be pure and real, and remind us that love is always the answer! #ChildrensDay pic.twitter.com/GrCobH0akU— cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) November 14, 2018
The Indian cricket team are currently on a break after their home series win against West Indies and will leave the country for their tour of Australia on November 16th. The Australian tour will kick off with three T20Is before the two sides change over to the longer format with four Test matches and finally round off the assignment with three ODIs.