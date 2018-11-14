Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Indian Captain Virat Kohli Celebrates Children's Day in Unique Style

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 14, 2018, 4:11 PM IST
(Image: Virat Kohli/Twitter)

On the occasion of Children's Day, the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, plenty of Indian cricketers took to social media to wish the children of India. The Indian captain Virat Kohli led the way once again as he interacted with a few youngsters and posed for photographs with them too.

Virat Kohli tweeted, "Great to meet these kids! Happy Children's day." Not just Kohli, the likes Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, VVS Laxman and Hardik Pandya all did their bit to ensure that November 14th would be a day to remember for the children and for them too.



















The Indian cricket team are currently on a break after their home series win against West Indies and will leave the country for their tour of Australia on November 16th. The Australian tour will kick off with three T20Is before the two sides change over to the longer format with four Test matches and finally round off the assignment with three ODIs.

Ajinkya RahaneCheteshwar PujaraIndian cricket teamOff The Fieldshikhar dhawanvirat kohli
First Published: November 14, 2018, 4:08 PM IST
