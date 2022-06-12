Virat Kohli Chills At an Exotic Beach In Latest Instagram Post

Skipper Virat Kohli is having a gala time with his wife Anushka Sharma as he enjoyed a few days off at an exotic beach location. In one of his Instagram post, Kohli was seen sitting across the beach where he can be seen chilling out.

Only recently he became first-ever Indian to cross to 200 million followers on Instagram. The former captain is one of the most active celebrities on social media and this remarkable feat, off the field, simply indicates his fondness among the people across the globe.



Kohli has now become the cricketer with the most number of followers on Instagram. Among other athletes, only Cristiano Ronaldo (451 million) and Lionel Messi (334 million) have more followers than the Indian batter.

Kohli on Wednesday took to his handle and shared a video to thank his followers for their constant love and support. He shared a montage in which a collage of his several Instagram posts could be seen.

“200 mil strong. Thanks for all your support insta fam,” Kohli wrote along with a montage.

The prolific Indian batter is currently been rested and won’t feature in the 5-match T20I series against South Africa, which begins from Thursday in Delhi. He had a lean patch in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 where he scored 341 runs from 16 games, averaging only 22.73.

Last year, he decided to step down as India’s T20 captain after a failed campaign at the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE. Prior to that, he had already relinquished the leadership of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) following the conclusion of IPL 2021.

Weeks later, he was removed as India’s ODI captain as the BCCI decided to stick to just one leader in the white-ball format. Eventually, Rohit Sharma was named his successor while he continued to lead the team in Test cricket

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here