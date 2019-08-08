starts in
Cricketnext Staff |August 8, 2019, 10:41 PM IST
India vs West Indies: Kohli and Gayle Shake it Up in Rain Break

The ODI series between India and West Indies did not have the best of starts as rain played spoilsport for major chunks of the day during the first game at Guyana on Thursday (August 8).

In the second rain break, which unfortunately got extended more than expected due to a wet patch on the ground, Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle broke off into a jig, much to the delight of the lively crowd.

The duo, whose friendship dates back to their days with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, danced to the music the DJ was playing as umpires inspected the ground.

Both players however had to stop soon and head back to the dressing room as the umpires weren’t happy with the outfield.

The match was reduced to a 34 overs a side contest.

India come into this ODI series after being knocked out in the semi-finals of the World Cup by New Zealand and then winning the T20I series against West Indies 3-0.

