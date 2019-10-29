Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Play-off: NED VS UAE

upcoming
NED NED
UAE UAE

Dubai

29 Oct, 201915:40 IST

2nd Play-off: NAM VS OMA

upcoming
NAM NAM
OMA OMA

Dubai

29 Oct, 201921:00 IST

2nd T20I: AUS VS SL

upcoming
AUS AUS
SL SL

Gabba, Brisbane

30 Oct, 201913:40 IST

3rd Play-off: SCO VS TBC

upcoming
SCO SCO
TBC TBC

Dubai

30 Oct, 201915:40 IST

India vs Bangladesh | Virat Kohli & Co Face Terror Threat, Delhi Police Asked to Tighten Security

The sources further said that the letter could be a hoax, but given the heightened threat perception, no chance is being taken and security reviews of the match venue and individual players are being carried out.

IANS |October 29, 2019, 12:57 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh | Virat Kohli & Co Face Terror Threat, Delhi Police Asked to Tighten Security

Delhi Police have been asked to beef up the security of the Indian cricket team who are scheduled to face Bangladesh in a T20 international at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital on November 3 after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) received an anonymous letter which claimed that Team India, particularly captain Virat Kohli, were on a threat list, sources said here on Tuesday.

As per Delhi Police sources, the letter contains a list which also includes the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart Lal Krishna Advani, BJP working President J.P. Nadda and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The NIA has subsequently forwarded the letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The anonymous letter says that All India Lashkar, based out of Kozhikode, Kerala, might target Kohli and prominent politicians, said a source.

The sources further said that the letter could be a hoax, but given the heightened threat perception, no chance is being taken and security reviews of the match venue and individual players are being carried out.

India are scheduled to play three T20Is against Bangladesh, the first of which will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. The three-match series will be followed by two Tests.

delhi policeindia vs bangladeshindia vs bangladesh 2019National Investigation Agencysecurity threat

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Play-off T20 | Tue, 29 Oct, 2019

UAE v NED
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Play-off T20 | Tue, 29 Oct, 2019

OMA v NAM
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Wed, 30 Oct, 2019

SL v AUS
Gabba, Brisbane

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Play-off T20 | Wed, 30 Oct, 2019

TBC v SCO
Dubai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more