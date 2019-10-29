India vs Bangladesh | Virat Kohli & Co Face Terror Threat, Delhi Police Asked to Tighten Security
The sources further said that the letter could be a hoax, but given the heightened threat perception, no chance is being taken and security reviews of the match venue and individual players are being carried out.
