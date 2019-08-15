The BCCI’s official Twitter handle posted a video of certain Indian cricket team members wishing Indians on the occasion of the country’s 73rd Independence Day at midnight on Thursday (August 15).
Kohli termed the occasion "the most iconic day in the history of our country" whereas Kedar Jadhav wished fans in Marathi.
India vice-captain Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and coach Ravi Shastri also put forth their best wishes in the video, as did the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.
#TeamIndia wishes everyone a very Happy Independence DayJai Hind 🇮🇳#IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/z2Ji00T2l0— BCCI (@BCCI) August 14, 2019
#TeamIndia wishes everyone a very Happy Independence Day
Jai Hind 🇮🇳#IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/z2Ji00T2l0
— BCCI (@BCCI) August 14, 2019
Wishing every Indian a Happy Independence Day. Let's work together towards progress of our country and create the India of our dreams. 🇮🇳 Jai Hind.— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2019
Wishing every Indian a Happy Independence Day. Let's work together towards progress of our country and create the India of our dreams. 🇮🇳 Jai Hind.
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2019
The Indian cricket team have been in fine form recently. After sealing the three-match T20I series against West Indies 3-0, they won the three-match ODI series 2-0 thanks to a six-wicket victory in the third and final match at Port of Spain on Wednesday (August 14).
Kohli aced the run-chase with his 43rd century and Shreyas Iyer (65 off 41 balls), who scored his second half century in as many games, provided able company as India outclassed West Indies after Jadeja had earlier successfully kept the hosts from building on the flying start from the openers.
India will now take on West Indies in a two-match Test series that will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship.
The first Test match begins on August 22 at North Sound, Antigua.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Virat Kohli & Co. Wish India a Happy Independence Day
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 22 August, 2019
NZ v SLColombo PSO
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 1 September, 2019
NZ v SLPallekele, Kandy
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 3 September, 2019
NZ v SLPallekele, Kandy All Fixtures
Team Rankings