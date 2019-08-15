Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Virat Kohli & Co. Wish India a Happy Independence Day

Cricketnext Staff |August 15, 2019, 12:27 PM IST
The BCCI’s official Twitter handle posted a video of certain Indian cricket team members wishing Indians on the occasion of the country’s 73rd Independence Day at midnight on Thursday (August 15).

Kohli termed the occasion "the most iconic day in the history of our country" whereas Kedar Jadhav wished fans in Marathi.

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and coach Ravi Shastri also put forth their best wishes in the video, as did the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kohli later took to Twitter to wish his fans as well.

The Indian cricket team have been in fine form recently. After sealing the three-match T20I series against West Indies 3-0, they won the three-match ODI series 2-0 thanks to a six-wicket victory in the third and final match at Port of Spain on Wednesday (August 14).

Kohli aced the run-chase with his 43rd century and Shreyas Iyer (65 off 41 balls), who scored his second half century in as many games, provided able company as India outclassed West Indies after Jadeja had earlier successfully kept the hosts from building on the flying start from the openers.

India will now take on West Indies in a two-match Test series that will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship.

The first Test match begins on August 22 at North Sound, Antigua. ​

