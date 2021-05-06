Virat Kohli Comes in Aid for Covid-Ravaged Mumbai, Just a Day After IPL Suspension | SEE PHOTOS

RCB and India skipper Virat Kohli jumped in Covid-relief work within 24 hours of IPL 2021 getting suspended. Kohli met Yuva Sena member Rahul Kanal in Mumbai as he proposed his plans on the behalf of his foundation which he spearheads alongside his wife Anushka Sharma. A picture of this meeting has been shared on Twitter:

Meeting our Captain…Respect and love for the movement he has started working on for COVID relief… No words just Respect and Prayers for all his efforts !!! @imVkohli 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qZEQEKzgM7 — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) May 5, 2021

“Meeting our Captain…Respect and love for the movement he has started working on for COVID relief… No words just Respect and Prayers for all his efforts !!! @imVkohli,” Kanal captioned his post on the microblogging site. Kohli was seen wearing a T-shirt and maintained social distancing all the time. Kohli’s RCB was at their peak form as IPL 2021 got cancelled. They managed to win all the games except one and were looking to go for the kill but fate had other ideas.

IPL 2021 was going on nicely but KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy was found positive for Covid-19 and things started unraveling. His teammate Sandip Warrier fall prey to the virus. Later it spread to multiple teams. CSK’s bowling coach Lakshmipati Balaji and CEO Kasi Viswanathan were among the affected. Wriddhiman Saha of SRH and Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals were also found positive.

Kohli Returns to Mumbai

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and India skipper Virat Kohli has returned home and is looking forward to do his bit to help the country which is grappling with the second wave of Coronavirus.

‘This isn’t a joke’

Chennai Super Kings’ Suresh Raina has shared his feelings on the state of affairs as far as the Covid-19 is concerned especially as it led to cancellation of IPL. Raina said ‘this is not a joke anymore’ and despite this the country will overcome the situation together.“This isn’t a joke anymore! So many lives at stake & never felt so helpless in life. No matter how much we want to help, but we are literally running out of resources. Every single person of this country deserves a salute right for standing by each other to save lives!” he tweeted.

