Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Virat Kohli Common in David Warner & Kane Williamson's List of Top Batsmen

In an Instagram live session, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner asked teammate Kane Williamson who he thinks is the best batsman in the world at the moment and while Williamson said it was difficult to name one, he picked India skipper Virat Kohli and South Africa great AB de Villiers.

IANS |April 26, 2020, 3:04 PM IST
Virat Kohli Common in David Warner & Kane Williamson's List of Top Batsmen

With the world coming to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, sportspersons have been taking to social media to interact with each other as well as fans as sporting events across the globe have either been cancelled or suspended.

In an Instagram live session, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner asked teammate Kane Williamson who he thinks is the best batsman in the world at the moment and while Williamson said it was difficult to name one, he picked India skipper Virat Kohli and South Africa great AB de Villiers.

"It's very hard to pinpoint one. Someone like AB -- I know he only plays franchise cricket now, but in terms of gifted players, he is right up there. And a top guy as well. He's one of the special players of our time. But (there are) so many quality players," Williamson pointed.

"Kohli, in all formats, has a real hunger to dominate. He is so good to watch and play against, and to learn as well. He has set the bar so high."

Warner on his part picked three. "I would have you, Smithy (Steve Smith) and Virat to bat for my life," he said.

Warner also asked Williamson to explain the emotions that came with the loss in the 2019 World Cup final and the Kiwi skipper said: "That was a very emotional time. But it was kind of hard to be emotional right at that point in time. You were still very much looking at the next task at that time despite the 'n' number of things outside of your control.

"It can happen in any cricket game, but just that in this context, it was a World Cup game. After the game, it was quite difficult to make sense of it. I think the thing we could reflect and be proud of was the cricket we played.

"We saw throughout the World Cup how much the surfaces varied and what the good score was. 230-240 was quite competitive and we managed to get a competitive total in the final at Lord's. To come out and take wickets on the surface was quite good as well.

"After the game, I just didn't feel I had the right to complain too much just because we were able to put out a strong performance. It was decided by the things which were outside your control."

David WarnerInstagramiplKane Williamsonvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more