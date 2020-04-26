Virat Kohli Common in David Warner & Kane Williamson's List of Top Batsmen
In an Instagram live session, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner asked teammate Kane Williamson who he thinks is the best batsman in the world at the moment and while Williamson said it was difficult to name one, he picked India skipper Virat Kohli and South Africa great AB de Villiers.
Virat Kohli Common in David Warner & Kane Williamson's List of Top Batsmen
In an Instagram live session, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner asked teammate Kane Williamson who he thinks is the best batsman in the world at the moment and while Williamson said it was difficult to name one, he picked India skipper Virat Kohli and South Africa great AB de Villiers.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings