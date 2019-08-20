Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Rain Stoppage

KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Match 9, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 20 August, 2019

1ST INN

Bengaluru Blasters *

19/0 (2.2)

Bengaluru Blasters
v/s
Shivamogga Lions
Shivamogga Lions

Toss won by Shivamogga Lions (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

Match 5: SCO VS PNG

live
SCO SCO
PNG PNG

Aberdeen

20 Aug, 201915:30 IST

2nd T20I: NAM VS BOT

live
NAM NAM
BOT BOT

Aberdeen

20 Aug, 201917:30 IST

Match 6: PNG VS OMA

upcoming
PNG PNG
OMA OMA

Aberdeen

21 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 5: BER VS CAY

upcoming
BER BER
CAY CAY

Aberdeen

21 Aug, 201919:30 IST

India vs West Indies | Competition in Test Cricket is Up Two-folds: Kohli

PTI |August 20, 2019, 6:32 PM IST
India vs West Indies | Competition in Test Cricket is Up Two-folds: Kohli

Excited about playing in the inaugural World Test Championship, Indian captain Virat Kohli says the competition in the traditional format has "gone up two-fold" in recent years.

The inaugural edition will see the elite nations -- Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies -- fight for top honours across 71 Test matches in 27 series over the next two years.

According to the batting mainstay, Test cricket is set to become more competitive.

"The games are going to be much more competitive and it brings a lot of purpose to the Test matches you play. It's the right move and at the absolute right time," he said during the West Indies Players Association awards night on Monday.

"People have been talking about Test cricket not being relevant or dying down. For me, the competition has gone up two-fold the last couple of years."

"It's up to the players to take the challenge and go for victories."

The World Test Championship will end with the top two teams playing the final, scheduled to be held in June 2021 in the United Kingdom.

On the championship, Kohli went on, "That's going to be the essence of this Test championship as well. There will hardly be any boring draws, there will be exciting draws, because everyone will want those extra points."

Kohli, whose team are preparing to take on West Indies, whose bowlers too have come into their own in home conditions, agreed that there has been a revival of sorts in bowling, and it was now up to the batsmen to match up to it.

"I don't think us batsmen have lived up to the standard," he said, stressing on the importance of the batting coming together as a team, rather than individuals doing well.

"Batsmanship will always be hard at the Test level, but even harder now with the Championship where every decision you make counts in the larger scheme of things."

India and West Indies begin their campaigns in the competition on Thursday.

india vs west indies 2019test cricketvirat kohli

Related stories

Couldn't Have Dreamt the Blessings God Showered on Me: Kohli
Cricketnext Staff | August 19, 2019, 10:38 AM IST

Couldn't Have Dreamt the Blessings God Showered on Me: Kohli

DDCA to Name Stand After Virat Kohli in Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium
Cricketnext Staff | August 19, 2019, 9:44 AM IST

DDCA to Name Stand After Virat Kohli in Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium

Virat Kohli Becomes First Player to Score 20000 International Runs in a Decade
Cricketnext Staff | August 15, 2019, 10:29 AM IST

Virat Kohli Becomes First Player to Score 20000 International Runs in a Decade

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Wed, 21 Aug, 2019

OMA v PNG
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Wed, 21 Aug, 2019

CAY v BER
Aberdeen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...