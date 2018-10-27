In Numbers: Virat Kohli Conquers Uncharted Territory With Another Sensational Achievement

Loading...
After scoring a sensational 140 in Guwahati and an unbeaten 157 in Vizag, Kohli scored 107 in the third ODI but it wasn't enough in the end as India failed to cross the line. Only nine other players in the world have scored three consecutive ODI tons and Kohli has a chance to go after Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara, who holds the record with four consecutive ODI tons.
Interestingly, this was also the first time that India had lost an ODI at home after Kohli had scored a century.
According to Cricviz, Kohli has scored 23 hundreds while chasing in ODIs, which is by far the most by any batsman. To put it into perspective, that's more than the overall hundreds scored by Ganguly (22), who is 3rd on the list of hundreds by Indians.
If these superhuman numbers aren't enough, Kohli also became the first player to score four consecutive tons in ODIs at home. He has scored five centuries in his last six ODI innings at home.
Only Pakistan's Babar Azam (5) has scored more consecutive ODI tons in a particular country.
Since 2016, Kohli averages an incredible 97.10 while chasing, having scored 1845 runs in 28 innings.
The fact that Indian skipper is only 29-years-old shows that his best might be yet to come and that no record in ODI cricket is safe till the time Kohli is playing in the game.
First Published: October 27, 2018, 10:22 PM IST