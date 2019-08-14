Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs West Indies: Kohli & Co's Special Send-off for Gayle Fuels Retirement Talk

Cricketnext Staff |August 14, 2019, 8:41 PM IST
India vs West Indies: Kohli & Co's Special Send-off for Gayle Fuels Retirement Talk

Has Chris Gayle played his last One-Day International?

The West Indies legend received a special send-off from the Indian players after his dismissal in the third ODI at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad on Wednesday (August 14).

Gayle seemed in the best of forms when he smashed India's bowlers around the park, racing to 72 off 41 balls. He hit five sixes and eight fours in his knock, taking West Indies to 121 in the 12th over when he fell.

Gayle was dismissed when he slapped Khaleel Ahmed straight to mid-off where Virat Kohli took a sharp catch. The Indian team celebrated the dismissal before each one of them went up to Gayle to congratulate the batsman.

Kohli even did a quick jig in typical style with his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate.

Gayle then walked off, holding his helmet aloft his bat in display to the spectators.

Gayle completed 300 ODIs in the last match, and also went past Brian Lara to become West Indies' highest run-scorer in ODIs. He has also played 103 Tests and 58 T20Is. ​

