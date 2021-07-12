Virat Kohli Could Break his Trophy Jinx in Next 12 to 16 Months, Feels Suresh Raina

Even though Virat Kohli might one of India’s most successful captain, but there is always a debate over his credentials as a leader since he has not managed to win an ICC trophy. In the past many have suggested that at least the T20I captaincy should be given to Rohit Sharma. Former India batsman Suresh Raina feels that Kohli should be given a bit more time.

India has come close to winning ICC trophies thrice under Kohli — Champions Trophy final in 2017, 2019 World Cup semifinal and the WTC final. With three World Cups lined up in the future, Raina is confident that India will win one.

“I think he has been the No. 1 captain. His record proves that he has achieved a lot. I think he is the No. 1 batsman in the world. You’re talking about an ICC trophy but he hasn’t even won an IPL yet. I feel that he needs to be given some time. There are 2-3 World Cups taking place one after the other - two T20 World Cups and then the 50-over World Cup. It’s not easy to reach the final - sometimes you miss out on a few things," Raina told News24 Sports.

But Raina did point out that the WTC final loss was due to the inability of the batsmen to perform. With two days being washed out due to rain, New Zealand were able to convincingly beat the Indians by eight wickets.

“The WTC final was one such example. People said it was because of the conditions but I feel there was something lacking in batting. The bigger batsmen will have to stitch partnerships and take responsibilities," he added.

Many also called Team India as chokers for their inability to win a trophy. “See, we are not chokers, because we already have the 1983 World Cup, 2007 T20 World Cup the then 50-over World Cup in 2011. We need to understand that players are training hard. With three World Cups approaching, I don’t think anyone will call them chokers. We need to give them a little more time. They are doing well and Virat has the capability to change the game. We need to respect the new style of this team. But I feel that in the next 12 to 16 months, an ICC trophy is going to come to India," Raina explained.

