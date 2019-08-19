Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Couldn't Have Dreamt the Blessings God Showered on Me: Kohli

PTI |August 19, 2019, 10:38 AM IST
Couldn't Have Dreamt the Blessings God Showered on Me: Kohli

Acknowledged by the best in the business and feted across the globe for his consistency, India cricket captain Virat Kohli says he couldn't have asked for more as he completes the 11th year of a stellar international career.

Kohli, whose international career began in 2008, took to social media to share his emotions.

"From starting as a teenager on the same day in 2008 to reflecting on the journey 11 years after, I couldn't have dreamt of the blessings God has showered me with. May you all get the strength and power to follow your dreams and always follow the right path. #forevergrateful," Kohli posted on his twitter handle with a couple of pictures depicting his journey.

The first picture was from his debut international game in Sri Lanka and the latest one from his hotel room in Antigua. India are currently touring the West Indies and are set to start the Test engagements on August 22 in Antigua after winning both the T20 and ODI leg.

From a chubby precocious teenager, who admittedly went astray for a brief period in the razzmatazz of Indian cricket, the Kohli of 2019 is an epitome of commitment and sincerity towards his craft.

He has over 20,000 international runs in a decade, studded with 68 international hundreds. All this, before he has even turned 31 and the Indian skipper seems far from finished with all the existing batting records under imminent threat.

