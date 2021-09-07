Virat Kohli Courageous, Not Classless. Wasim Jaffer Corrects Headline Questioning Kohli's Barmy Army Jibes

India captain Virat Kohli is at the centrestage of discussions after he led the team to a memorable win over England at The Oval in the fourth Test. With each passing wicket on the final day, Kohli turned to the crowd and ‘mocked’ the Barmy Army while celebrating India’s success. After the game, which saw India lead the series 2-1, Fox Cricket shared an article suggesting Kohli’s action was ‘classless’.

However, former India batsman Wasim Jaffer saw the other side.

Captain Courageous: World applauds as Virat Kohli's team brings dead game to life and scripts historic win. Here fixed it for you @FoxCricket. #ENGvIND https://t.co/LivwgPcUtv— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 7, 2021

Meanwhile, former England cricketer Nasser Hussain gave a huge compliment to Kohli, saying that the Indian skipper had his Midas Test and everything “Virat touched turned to gold on the decisive final day".

India pulled off the fourth-Test win against the hosts on Monday evening — only their second-ever at The Oval and first at the venue after 1971 — to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series. This is also only the second time in history — after 1986 — that India have won two Tests on one tour of England. They had beaten England by 151 runs in the second Test at Lord’s last month.

“I said at the start of the fifth day that it was going to be a big test of Virat Kohli’s captaincy — and he passed that test with flying colours. That Oval pitch offered very little for the seamers, and only a bit of rough for Ravindra Jadeja’s left-arm spin. But somehow he (Kohli) manufactured 10 English wickets on the last day," Hussain said in his column for the Daily Mail on Tuesday.

The victory was through a remarkable turnaround for India as they had been bowled out for 191 in the first innings. But they managed to restrict England’s first-innings lead to just 99 runs on a placid wicket. Kohli’s men then ensured better batting in second innings. The top three batsmen shone and India, with contribution from middle and lower order took the total to 466 and set England a target of 368 to win.

The former England skipper said that on Monday, every tweak and every bowling change which the Indian skipper effected went in his team’s favour.

“Every bowling change worked, and so did every tweak to the field. And when he (Kohli) took the second new ball after tea, it produced a wicket straightaway, with Umesh Yadav getting Craig Overton. One way or another, this was Kohli’s Midas Test — everything he touched turned to gold, and India are now one game away from a famous series victory, not long after beating Australia in their own backyard."

