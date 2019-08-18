DDCA to Name Stand After Virat Kohli in Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium

Exactly 11 years after Virat Kohli made his international debut, the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association has named a stand at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium after him. It makes the Indian captain the youngest active cricketer to be bestowed with the honour.
The stand will be formally inaugurated on September 12 in a ceremony at the Weightlifting Auditorium of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The board will also felicitate the Indian team and the function will be attended by Home Minister Amit Shah as chief guest, as well as Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju as the guest of honour.
"Virat Kohli’s outstanding contribution to world cricket has done DDCA proud. We are happy to honour him for achieving certain milestones and unbeatable captaincy record,” Rajat Sharma, president of DDCA, said.
"Feroz Shah Kotla would be equally proud because Virat played here as a teenager before joining the other legends in the Hall of Fame. To cherish these memories, DDCA wanted to dedicate a stand in his name. I’m sure the ‘Virat Kohli Stand’ will be a source of inspiration for Delhi’s young cricketers.
"We are also delighted that Team India is not only led by a Delhi player but it also has a opening batsman (Shikhar Dhawan), a wicket keeper (Rishabh Pant) and a lead bowler (Ishant Sharma). It’s a matter of pride for DDCA to felicitate the entire national cricket team and coach Ravi Shastri at a spectacular function in Delhi."
The Feroz Shah Kotla also had stands named after Bishan Singh Bedi and Mohinder Amarnath. Virender Sehwag and Anjum Chopra are the other Delhi players who have gates named after them. The Kotla's Hall of Fame has been named after former India captain MAK Pataudi.
Kohli, who is currently leading India in the tour of West Indies, has played 77 Tests, 239 ODIs and 70 T20Is. He has scored 6613, 11520 and 2369 runs in the respective formats, with a total of 68 centuries.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
DDCA to Name Stand After Virat Kohli in Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | August 18, 2019, 12:49 PM IST
18 August 2008: Virat Kohli Makes His International Debut for India
Cricketnext Staff | August 15, 2019, 10:29 AM IST
Virat Kohli Becomes First Player to Score 20000 International Runs in a Decade
Cricketnext Staff | August 11, 2019, 12:10 PM IST
Virat Kohli Takes Bottle Cap Challenge, Shastri Adds Spice
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sun, 18 Aug, 2019
CAY v CANAberdeen All Fixtures
Team Rankings