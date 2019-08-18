Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

THE ASHES, 2019 2nd Test, Lord's, London, 14 - 18 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

England

258 (77.1)

England
v/s
Australia
Australia*

250 (94.3)

England lead by 243 runs, MIN. 52.0 Overs Left Today
Live

KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Match 5, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 18 August, 2019

1ST INN

Bijapur Bulls *

45/1 (7.0)

Bijapur Bulls
v/s
Bengaluru Blasters
Bengaluru Blasters

Toss won by Bengaluru Blasters (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS AUS

live
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 4: SCO VS OMA

live
SCO SCO
OMA OMA

Aberdeen

18 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: BER VS USA

live
BER BER
USA USA

Aberdeen

18 Aug, 201919:30 IST

Match 2: CAN VS CAY

upcoming
CAN CAN
CAY CAY

Aberdeen

18 Aug, 201923:30 IST

DDCA to Name Stand After Virat Kohli in Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium

Cricketnext Staff |August 18, 2019, 6:17 PM IST
DDCA to Name Stand After Virat Kohli in Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium

Exactly 11 years after Virat Kohli made his international debut, the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association has named a stand at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium after him. It makes the Indian captain the youngest active cricketer to be bestowed with the honour.

The stand will be formally inaugurated on September 12 in a ceremony at the Weightlifting Auditorium of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The board will also felicitate the Indian team and the function will be attended by Home Minister Amit Shah as chief guest, as well as Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju as the guest of honour.

"Virat Kohli’s outstanding contribution to world cricket has done DDCA proud. We are happy to honour him for achieving certain milestones and unbeatable captaincy record,” Rajat Sharma, president of DDCA, said.

"Feroz Shah Kotla would be equally proud because Virat played here as a teenager before joining the other legends in the Hall of Fame. To cherish these memories, DDCA wanted to dedicate a stand in his name. I’m sure the ‘Virat Kohli Stand’ will be a source of inspiration for Delhi’s young cricketers.

"We are also delighted that Team India is not only led by a Delhi player but it also has a opening batsman (Shikhar Dhawan), a wicket keeper (Rishabh Pant) and a lead bowler (Ishant Sharma). It’s a matter of pride for DDCA to felicitate the entire national cricket team and coach Ravi Shastri at a spectacular function in Delhi."

The Feroz Shah Kotla also had stands named after Bishan Singh Bedi and Mohinder Amarnath. Virender Sehwag and Anjum Chopra are the other Delhi players who have gates named after them. The Kotla's Hall of Fame has been named after former India captain MAK Pataudi.

Kohli, who is currently leading India in the tour of West Indies, has played 77 Tests, 239 ODIs and 70 T20Is. He has scored 6613, 11520 and 2369 runs in the respective formats, with a total of 68 centuries.

ddcaDelhi and Districts Cricket AssociationFeroz Shah Kotla Stadiumvirat kohliVirat Kohli Stand

Related stories

18 August 2008: Virat Kohli Makes His International Debut for India
Cricketnext Staff | August 18, 2019, 12:49 PM IST

18 August 2008: Virat Kohli Makes His International Debut for India

Virat Kohli Becomes First Player to Score 20000 International Runs in a Decade
Cricketnext Staff | August 15, 2019, 10:29 AM IST

Virat Kohli Becomes First Player to Score 20000 International Runs in a Decade

Virat Kohli Takes Bottle Cap Challenge, Shastri Adds Spice
Cricketnext Staff | August 11, 2019, 12:10 PM IST

Virat Kohli Takes Bottle Cap Challenge, Shastri Adds Spice

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sun, 18 Aug, 2019

CAY v CAN
Aberdeen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6939 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...