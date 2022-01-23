Virat Kohli Dedicates His Half Century to Vamika as Anushka Sharma Spotted With Daughter in Stands

Former India skipper Virat Kohli smashed his 64th ODI half-century in the last match of the series against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town. The 33-year-old dedicated his half-century to daughter Vamika with a special celebration as his wife Anushka Sharma was spotted in stands with the daughter.

Kohli took 63 balls to reach his second fifty in the ongoing ODI series. After he reached the mark, the camera panned towards Anushka standing in the stands and watching the game while Vamika was in her arms and Kohli with a special celebration dedicated his knock to his daughter.

It was the first time, when, Kohli’s daughter face was revealed as he and Anushka had previously requested the media to not reveal the identity of their daughter. Last December, when the former skipper was leaving for South Africa with the family for the tour, Virat had specially requested the paparazzi to not click pictures of Vamika.

However, Kohli failed to convert his half-century into a three-digit score as he got dismissed on 65 by Keshav Maharaj who also got the better of him in the second ODI. He hit four boundaries in his knock.

Kohli has been going through an unusual patch in his career as the 33-year-old last smashed an international century in 2019. He has scored several half-centuries during this tenure but his conversion has dipped drastically in both ODIs and Tests

On Sunday he had a chance to end the drought but his wait for the 71st ton continues with his soft dismissal on Sunday.

Last year, Kohli stepped down as T20I captain after 2021 WC, while BCCI decided to sack him ODI’s captaincy role and appointed Rohit as the new skipper in white-ball format. The selectors wanted a single captain in ODIs and T20Is which made them sack Kohli. However, the 33-year-old quit Test captaincy a few days back which shocked the cricketing world.

On Sunday, Chasing a formidable total of 287, India lost captain KL Rahul early on 9. After Rahul’s departure, Kohli came out to bat at no.3 and shared a 98-run stand with Shikhar Dhawan for the second wicket.

Earlier, a fantastic century by Quinton de Kock (124 off 130) helped South Africa post a challenging 287 against India in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Sunday.

Apart from de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen (52 off 59) and David Miller (39 off 38) also played vital knocks for the Proteas.

Prasidh Krishna (3/59), Jasprit Bumrah (2/52), Deepak Chahar (2/53) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/47) were the wicket-takers for India.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here