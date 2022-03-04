Virat Kohli Developed India's Bowling Strength, Won't be Difficult for Rohit Sharma to Lead in Test Cricket: Gautam Gambhir

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that bowlers win matches in red-ball cricket and it will not be a difficult challenge for Rohit Sharma as Test captain as Virat Kohli already developed India’s bowling strength. Rohit took over the captaincy charge from Kohli after the latter stepped down following South Africa Tests. The 33-year-old finished as India’s most successful Test captain with 40 wins out of 68 matches.

Rohit’s journey as India’s red-ball captain started with the first Test match against Sri Lanka on Friday as he won the toss and elected to bat first.

India vs Sri Lanka, 2st Test Day 1: Live Blog | Live Score | Full Coverage

Gambhir feels that Rohit already has good replacements for Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer.

“I don’t think so. Because it won’t be a big challenge for Rohit Sharma in red-ball cricket. If you talk about Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinka Rahane, you have experienced players like Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer who can replace them. Iyer had made a bright start to Test cricket,” Gambhir said on the pre-match show on Star Sports.

Advertisement

The veteran opener further highlighted that India have a potent bowling attack which can win matches and former skipper Kohli deserves the credit for their development.

“When you have Ashwin, Jadeja, Shami, Bumrah, then it doesn’t get (difficult). Bowlers win you matches, batters only set the match up. Virat Kohli has developed India’s bowling strength, so I don’t think it should be difficult for Rohit Sharma in red-ball cricket.”

Also Read: Twitter Divided With Anushka’s Presence During Kohli’s Felicitation

Talking about Indian conditions, Gambhir claims it’s easier to lead the team at home as winning the toss and bat first set the game for the team.

“In India, it’s comparatively easier. You win the toss and bat. Overseas, it gets difficult because the condition is challenging. Here, you know you can set the game if you bat first,” said the former India opener.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here