Virat Kohli Didn't Like That I Spoke to His Girlfriend in 2012, Says Former Cricketer Nick Compton

The English batsman said that they had tried to get under Kohli’s skin when he was batting.

Cricketnext Staff |June 14, 2020, 9:53 AM IST
Former England cricketer Nick Compton said that current Indian captain Virat Kohli had a thing or two to say to him about an incident from 2012 involving Anushka Sharma.

Speaking on the Edges and Sledges Cricket Podcast, Compton said, “I definitely got a few words from Virat Kohli during the series. I think I bumped into his ex-girlfriend at the time before the series when out for an evening with Kevin Pietersen and myself, Yuvraj Singh … all of us were there, and she was there.

“I just chatted to her and the word got back that I was speaking to her, and I don’t think Virat Kohli was very happy with that. He had a few words to say to me every time I walked out to bat. He was trying to say that it was his girlfriend, and she was saying that it was her ex-boyfriend. It was like, ‘Who’s got the story right here,’ you know what I mean?”

The English batsman said that they had tried to get under Kohli’s skin when he was batting.

“It was quite funny at the time, and the players in our England camp caught hold of it. We used it as a way to keep winding him up and, you know, trying to get in his head.

“But he’s a world-class performer, and he came back and scored a good hundred in the last [game in Nagpur]. And obviously his career has gone on from strength to strength. But it was a funny joke that we had throughout the series, and something that I always smile about. But everything was in good faith.”

