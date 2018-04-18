Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 18, 2018, 1:09 PM IST
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Doesn't Feel Like Wearing Orange Cap After Loss, Markande Elated to Get Purple Cap

New Delhi: Winning and losing might be part and parcel of competitive sports, but Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli definitely likes to end on the winning side and that was evident when he was handed the orange cap at the end of the game at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Speaking as he was presented the orange cap as he now has 201 runs from 4 games, Kohli said: “I don't feel like wearing this (orange cap) right now because it really doesn't matter.”

Kohli is not only the highest run-getter at present in the current edition of the Indian Premier League, but is also the man with the most runs over the 11 editions of the cash-rich league with 4619 runs. He surpassed Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina – 4558 runs. At the third place is Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma with 4345 runs.

On the other hand, Mumbai spinner Mayank Markande was handed the purple cap as he now has 8 wickets from 4 games and is closely followed by RCB pacer Chris Woakes who also has 8 wickets. They are followed by Sunil Narine with 7 wickets.

Speaking at the presentation, Markande said: “I am really glad to get the purple cap again. Really feels nice to compete with world class bowlers like Narine and Woakes.”

Markande picked up three wickets in Mumbai Indians' opener against Chennai Super Kings and followed that up with a four-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad. While the defending champions were on the wrong end of the result on both occasions, Markande caught everyone's attention with his guile and variety.

"He was working with me on his plans for certain batsmen here in Patiala before the IPL. After the match against CSK, we spoke over phone the next morning and he told me that he had planned MS Dhoni's dismissal. He had even planned Rayudu's dismissal by bowling him the flipper. The most important thing about Mayank is the amount of confidence he has, even as a youngster. He knows everything about his own game and works accordingly. This will hold him in good stead in future as he will now step into first-class cricket," a proud coach Mahesh Inder Singh told Cricketnext.

Markande has played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the domestic T20 and ODI tournaments respectively, but is yet to play in the Ranji Trophy for Punjab. His coach feels that his exploits in the IPL will boost his confidence and he could do well in the longer format as well.

