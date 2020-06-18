Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Virat Kohli Enjoying Beginning of 'First Proper Experience of Mumbai Monsoon'

Kohli said in an Instagram post that he is enjoying the weather in Mumbai

IANS |June 18, 2020, 5:58 PM IST
Virat Kohli Enjoying Beginning of 'First Proper Experience of Mumbai Monsoon'

It has been a while since Virat Kohli mesmerised his fans with his sublime batting skills. With no cricket being played during the lockdown period to curb the flow of COVID-19, the Indian captain has been spending all his time at home with actress wife Anushka Sharma.

On Thursday, Kohli said in an Instagram post that he is enjoying the weather in Mumbai and is looking forward to his first proper experience of Mumbai monsoon.

"Great weather in Mumbai. Sitting out enjoying the beginning of my first proper experience of Mumbai monsoon. Couldn't be a better time to start reading something," Kohli said in his post with a photo of him reading a book.

Earlier, India pacer Mohammed Shami said the fast bowling pack approached Kohli to pick the ball bowler during the matches.

"All three of us -- Ishant (Sharma), (Jasprit) Bumrah, and I want to bowl with a new ball. When we are not able to choose, we approach Virat to decide. But he throws the ball back in our court saying whatever you all decide is fine by me," Shami said on ESPNcricinfo's first Hindi language chat show called ‘Cricketbaazi'.

