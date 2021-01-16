Virat Kohli Expresses Condolences to Hardik & Krunal Pandya After Father's Death

India skipper Virat Kohli expressed his condolences to Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya after the death of their father on Saturday.

"Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Hardik and Krunal's dad. Spoke to him a couple of times, looked a joyful and full of life person. May his soul rest in peace. Stay strong you two. @hardikpandya7 @krunalpandya24," Kohli said on Twitter.

Baroda skipper Krunal Pandya has left the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 bio-bubble in Vadodara to be with his family to mourn the passing of his father, Himanshu Pandya. Himanshu died on Saturday due to a cardiac arrest.

"Yes, Krunal Pandya has left the bubble. It is a personal tragedy, Baroda Cricket Association mourns this loss of Hardik and Krunal," BCA Cricket Association CEO Shishir Hattangadi told ANI.

Baroda, who are in Group C of the tournament, have notched three wins in three matches with victories over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. In the three matches, Krunal had made 77 runs, with 76 of those coming in one game against Uttarakhand, while picking up four wickets in 12 overs.

Earlier, Krunal and the BCA CEO Hattangadi hit the headlines after the former was accused by teammate Deepak Hooda of bullying, to which Hattangadi, in a strongly-worded letter, admonished Hooda for misconduct.