Virat Kohli Expresses Grief Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Cricketnext Staff |June 14, 2020, 4:27 PM IST
Virat Kohli Expresses Grief Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

The news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's passing away has shocked one and all. He was discovered dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, say reports. He was 34.

He was found hanging at his home and a domestic help alerted the police. A team of Bandra Police has rushed to investigate and details are awaited. “He has committed suicide at his residence in Bandra (sic). Our team is there,” Manoj Sharma, additional commissioner of police, Western Region, told PTI.

Meanwhile, condolences have poured in from every nook and corner. Even India skipper Virat Kohli tweeted about the same. He wrote, "Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends."

Sushant was most famous for his work in MS Dhoni's biopic, where he played the lead role and depicted the cricketer's life on the screen.

Other Indian cricketers too expressed their grief over the incident.

