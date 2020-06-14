Virat Kohli Expresses Grief Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

The news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's passing away has shocked one and all. He was discovered dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, say reports. He was 34.
He was found hanging at his home and a domestic help alerted the police. A team of Bandra Police has rushed to investigate and details are awaited. “He has committed suicide at his residence in Bandra (sic). Our team is there,” Manoj Sharma, additional commissioner of police, Western Region, told PTI.
Meanwhile, condolences have poured in from every nook and corner. Even India skipper Virat Kohli tweeted about the same. He wrote, "Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends."
Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends 🙏— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 14, 2020
Sushant was most famous for his work in MS Dhoni's biopic, where he played the lead role and depicted the cricketer's life on the screen.
Other Indian cricketers too expressed their grief over the incident.
Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput. Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/B5zzfE71u9— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 14, 2020
I’m shocked at the tragic passing away of #SushantSinghRajput. A life brimming with promise and possibilities ended abruptly. My condolences to his family and fans 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8g1VCY0Kne— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 14, 2020
