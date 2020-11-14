Diwali 2020: Virat Kohli Extends Greetings, Urges Everyone Not to Burst Crackers

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and other members from the cricketing fraternity extended Diwali greetings as India celebrates the 'Festival of Lights' on Saturday.

As India celebrate Diwali, the festival of light on Saturday, India captain Virat Kohli who is currently in Australia, and is placed under mandatory quarantine, took to Twitter to extend his Diwali greetings to his followers. He also urged them not to burst crackers in order to protect the environment.

"A very happy Diwali from me to you and your families. May God bless you with peace, prosperity and happiness this Diwali," Kohli said in the video.

Please remember do not burst crackers to protect the environment and have fun at home with your loved ones with a simple diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion," Kohli added.

Several former cricketers like Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Gautam Gambhir, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly also wished their fans on this auspicious occasion.