Diwali 2020: Virat Kohli Extends Greetings, Urges Everyone Not to Burst Crackers
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and other members from the cricketing fraternity extended Diwali greetings as India celebrates the 'Festival of Lights' on Saturday.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 14, 2020, 7:23 PM IST
As India celebrate Diwali, the festival of light on Saturday, India captain Virat Kohli who is currently in Australia, and is placed under mandatory quarantine, took to Twitter to extend his Diwali greetings to his followers. He also urged them not to burst crackers in order to protect the environment.
"A very happy Diwali from me to you and your families. May God bless you with peace, prosperity and happiness this Diwali," Kohli said in the video.
Happy Diwali pic.twitter.com/USLnZnMwzT
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 14, 2020
Please remember do not burst crackers to protect the environment and have fun at home with your loved ones with a simple diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion," Kohli added.
Several former cricketers like Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Gautam Gambhir, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly also wished their fans on this auspicious occasion.
May your path always be lit with love and happiness. Wish you a very#HappyDiwali2020pic.twitter.com/r2pPVZ8QYm
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 14, 2020
Wishing all of you Happy Deepavali May the Divine Light of Diwali Spread into your Life Peace, Prosperity, Happiness and Good Health. pic.twitter.com/hCGca7bU3J
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 14, 2020
May the festival of lights demolish all darkness of 2020 & usher in a new era of hope & prosperity! A very #HappyDiwali to all! Light a diya for all those who died protecting us from the enemy & the pandemic!
— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 14, 2020
Wish all a happy diwali ..may the festival of lights bring happiness and prosperity to all .. pic.twitter.com/qIOHfRZoWW
— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 14, 2020
आप सभी को दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।
May you be the source of joy & light in someone's life today. Happy Diwali! pic.twitter.com/HdRhu6nZko
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 14, 2020
Several Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises also extended their Diwali greetings on various social media platforms.
| #OneFamily brings to you a message of a happy, safe and prosperous Diwali this year #MumbaiIndianspic.twitter.com/a4PiP6v3yX
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 14, 2020
Sending Diwali vibes your way. #HappyDiwali to everyone from the #RoyalsFamilypic.twitter.com/bDII5nUSow
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 14, 2020
Messages and wishes from the DC stars to help you light up your #Diwali
Celebrate safely and responsibly, Dilliwalon #HappyDiwali#YehHaiNayiDillipic.twitter.com/bJgNldgoCb
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 14, 2020
Australian opener David Warner, who recently led SunRisers Hyderabad to the IPL 2020 playoffs, also sent greetings to his "Indian friends" on Instagram. "Happy Diwali to all our friends in India," read Warner's message.
View this post on Instagram
Virat Kohli-led India are scheduled to play 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is and 4 Tests in Australia. The first ODI of the series will be played on November 27th in Sydney.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking