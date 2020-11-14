CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

Diwali 2020: Virat Kohli Extends Greetings, Urges Everyone Not to Burst Crackers

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and other members from the cricketing fraternity extended Diwali greetings as India celebrates the 'Festival of Lights' on Saturday.

Diwali 2020: Virat Kohli Extends Greetings, Urges Everyone Not to Burst Crackers

As India celebrate Diwali, the festival of light on Saturday, India captain Virat Kohli who is currently in Australia, and is placed under mandatory quarantine,  took to Twitter to extend his Diwali greetings to his followers. He also urged them not to burst crackers in order to protect the environment.

"A very happy Diwali from me to you and your families. May God bless you with peace, prosperity and happiness this Diwali," Kohli said in the video.

Please remember do not burst crackers to protect the environment and have fun at home with your loved ones with a simple diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion," Kohli added.

Several former cricketers like Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Gautam Gambhir, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly also wished their fans on this auspicious occasion.

Several Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises also extended their Diwali greetings on various social media platforms.

Australian opener David Warner, who recently led SunRisers Hyderabad to the IPL 2020 playoffs, also sent greetings to his "Indian friends" on Instagram. "Happy Diwali to all our friends in India," read Warner's message.

Virat Kohli-led India are scheduled to play 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is and 4 Tests in Australia. The first ODI of the series will be played on November 27th in Sydney.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches