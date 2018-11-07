Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Kohli Faces Social Media Backlash for ‘Move Out of India’ Comment

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 7, 2018, 3:21 PM IST
Kohli Faces Social Media Backlash for ‘Move Out of India’ Comment

(Twitter Screengrab)

Loading...
Indian captain Virat Kohli has come under fire for comments on his newly launched app, where he stated that Indians who like aspects of other countries should move out.

The recently turned 30-year-old, who has been rested for the T20I series against Windies, launched his own app on November 5, his birthday. In one of the videos released, Kohli is reacting to mean tweets or comments on his social media handles.

One of the of the comments, which came on Instagram, read, “Over-rated batsman. Personally, I see nothing special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indians.”

After reading the comment, Kohli responded, “Okay, I don’t think you should live in India then... you should go and live somewhere else no. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me but I don’t think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right.”

His comments have not gone down well on social media, with many users slamming the Indian skipper.

















Related Story

IndiaIndian cricket teamKohli appOff The Fieldvirat kohli
First Published: November 7, 2018, 2:38 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...