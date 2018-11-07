Kohli Faces Social Media Backlash for ‘Move Out of India’ Comment

Loading...
The recently turned 30-year-old, who has been rested for the T20I series against Windies, launched his own app on November 5, his birthday. In one of the videos released, Kohli is reacting to mean tweets or comments on his social media handles.
One of the of the comments, which came on Instagram, read, “Over-rated batsman. Personally, I see nothing special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indians.”
After reading the comment, Kohli responded, “Okay, I don’t think you should live in India then... you should go and live somewhere else no. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me but I don’t think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right.”
His comments have not gone down well on social media, with many users slamming the Indian skipper.
Asking a citizen to leave his own country is not up to you Virat. https://t.co/fGrEjYvQNU — Narayan (@thenarayan_) November 7, 2018
Isn't Kohli a Federer fan?
