Kohli Faces Social Media Backlash for ‘Move Out of India’ Comment

(Twitter Screengrab)

Virat Kohli "I don't think you should live in India, go and live somewhere else. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries"

— Saj Sadiq, November 6, 2018

Obviously he is asking Indians not liking Indian cricketers to leave India (WTF!), I just asked it the other way for fun. — H, November 6, 2018



sorting out my piorities today, guys! i'm leaving india to go america purely because i hate cricket 💅💫

— mayonaise, November 6, 2018

Asking a citizen to leave his own country is not up to you Virat. — Narayan, November 7, 2018



Kohli's such a natural narrow-minded jock that this side of his comes through even in something that looks like a scripted PR moment — Uday Bhatia, November 7, 2018

— Uday Bhatia (@yooday) November 7, 2018

Much the same way people of Indian origin in Australia and England cheer for India whilst enjoying the perks of being citizens of those countries. What say @imVkohli ? Please ask all NRIs to support the baggy green on your tour to Australia next month — Asif, November 7, 2018



Isn't Kohli a Federer fan?

He should leave India for liking Federer over Yuki or Saketh or Ram. — Mihir, November 7, 2018

— Mihir (@_buggywhip) November 7, 2018

First Published: November 7, 2018, 2:38 PM IST