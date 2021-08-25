Virat Kohli Falls to James Anderson Again, 50 Innings Since He Made a Ton. Watch Video and Twitter Reactions

Virat Kohli’s dry run in international cricket continued as he fell for just seven to James Anderson on the first day of the third Test in Leeds. It was the seventh time he has fallen to Anderson - the joint most to any bowler, along with Nathan Lyon. With this dismissal, it’s also 50 innings since Kohli made an international century.

Anderson is forging a partnership with Butler here! He gets Captain Kohli to nick one to Buttler once again.Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #Kohli #Anderson pic.twitter.com/c0ja9cRr5T — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 25, 2021

Bowlers dismissing Kohli most times in Test cricket7 JAMES ANDERSON 7 Nathan Lyon — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) August 25, 2021

Indian fans on Twitter were naturally not impressed. Here’s a summary of the reactions.

50 innings now— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) August 25, 2021

Anderson has dismissed Sachin Tendulkar 9 times and Virat Kohli 7 times in Test cricket - that is two generations of Indian cricket and that is the legacy of James Anderson.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 25, 2021

As exceptional as the bowling has been from Jimmy Anderson, wonder if England also got the better of Virat Kohli by consciously avoiding any verbals with the Indian captain. Surely he walked out expecting a lot of it #EngvIND— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) August 25, 2021

James Anderson gets the big fish Virat Kohli again in the series, master on song and India 3 down for 21. #ENGvIND— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 25, 2021

Now Anderson gets Kohli. What a morning, especially after what happened in the last Test. #ENGvIND— Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) August 25, 2021

That is a very poor shot from Virat Kohli. Jimmy Anderson has three in the first hour.— Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) August 25, 2021

Huge hour for England! 3 big wickets. Brave call from India to bat first, it’s the best Day 1 ground to bowl at in the country IMO. Pitch will get better & better. Won’t be much in it for the seamers from Day 3 onwards- enough in it now!— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 25, 2021

Kohli had won the toss and opted to bat first. India lost KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara cheaply before Kohli’s dismissal, adding pressure on the middle order.

