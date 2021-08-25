CricketNext

Virat Kohli Falls to James Anderson Again, 50 Innings Since He Made a Ton. Watch Video and Twitter Reactions
1-MIN READ

Virat Kohli Falls to James Anderson Again, 50 Innings Since He Made a Ton. Watch Video and Twitter Reactions

Virat Kohli was dismissed by James Anderson. Pic - AP

Virat Kohli was dismissed by James Anderson. Pic - AP

It was the seventh time he has fallen to Anderson - the joint most to any bowler

Virat Kohli’s dry run in international cricket continued as he fell for just seven to James Anderson on the first day of the third Test in Leeds. It was the seventh time he has fallen to Anderson - the joint most to any bowler, along with Nathan Lyon. With this dismissal, it’s also 50 innings since Kohli made an international century.

Watch the video:

Indian fans on Twitter were naturally not impressed. Here’s a summary of the reactions.

Kohli had won the toss and opted to bat first. India lost KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara cheaply before Kohli’s dismissal, adding pressure on the middle order.

first published:August 25, 2021, 16:56 IST