Virat Kohli Fans Hit Back at 'Haters' Making #IStandWithKohli Top Trend on Twitter

India captain Virat Kohli was trolled abusively after he posted a video message wishing Diwali to his fans. The video showed Kohli asking the fans not to burst firecrackers as it harms the environment.

Virat Kohli Fans Hit Back at 'Haters' Making #IStandWithKohli Top Trend on Twitter

India captain Virat Kohli was trolled abusively after he posted a video message wishing Diwali to his fans. The video showed Kohli asking the fans not to burst firecrackers as it harms the environment. This didn’t go down well with a section of his very own fans who started trolling him. But now his true fans have come out in their heroes’support. Thanks to their support, Kohli is trending on twitter again, this time for a good reasons. Here are some of the best tweets.

Kohli is currently in Sydney ahead of India's all important series against Australia which is due to begin on November 27.

