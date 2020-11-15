Virat Kohli Fans Hit Back at 'Haters' Making #IStandWithKohli Top Trend on Twitter

India captain Virat Kohli was trolled abusively after he posted a video message wishing Diwali to his fans. The video showed Kohli asking the fans not to burst firecrackers as it harms the environment.

India captain Virat Kohli was trolled abusively after he posted a video message wishing Diwali to his fans. The video showed Kohli asking the fans not to burst firecrackers as it harms the environment. This didn’t go down well with a section of his very own fans who started trolling him. But now his true fans have come out in their heroes’support. Thanks to their support, Kohli is trending on twitter again, this time for a good reasons. Here are some of the best tweets.

Retweet if You're A Loyal @imVkohli Fan And You Will Always Stand With Him! ❤ #IStandWithVirat pic.twitter.com/kcVrjDXBSa — V I P E R™ (@Offl_TheViper) November 14, 2020

Every time Virat Kohli's fans are setting a new Bar. In just 4 hours This Trend is trending at No.2. This is Unbelievable fan following of Virat Kohli.!! #GOAT#IStandWithVirat pic.twitter.com/igPTUhLeIZ — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) November 14, 2020

Whenever Haters Try to troll king Kohli : Le Viratians :#IStandWithVirat pic.twitter.com/owZcPDeLg8 — Usmani (@usmani1098) November 15, 2020

Hundreds Hate Thousands Inspire Millions Follow Billions CAPTAIN. One & Only @imVkohli#IStandWithVirat pic.twitter.com/0IPIvgXLzU — ᴠɪʀᴀᴛ ᴠᴇʀɪʏᴀɴ (@White___Devil18) November 14, 2020

#IStandWithVirat Bhakts after Seeing the Trend and Love for KING pic.twitter.com/4b5wbuat8z — Arya (@kingkohli__fan) November 15, 2020

ONLY CRICKETER TO DONATE HIS 50% INCOME TO OLD AGE PEOPLE, THE PERSON WHO REPRESENT HIS COUNTRY. And some andh bakths are trolling him just because he told something good for his country. #IStandWithVirat @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/JVNl7TvNhA — || spAce boY || (@Never_stpdream) November 14, 2020

Kohli is currently in Sydney ahead of India's all important series against Australia which is due to begin on November 27.