Suryakumar Yadav is just not getting the hang of social media it seems with Virat Kohli fans hell-bent on making life difficult for the Mumbaikar on Twitter. Not long ago Yadav was praised for his 'staredown' with Kohli during IPL 2020 and many Kohli detractors saw the opportunity to throw dirt at the Indian captain at the expense of Yadav. A solid IPL 2020 with the bat and a title win with Mumbai Indians kept Yadav on the good side of the social media war-mongering, but not for long. Even though Yadav continues to get support for not finding a spot in the Indian squad despite goof performances, on social media Yadav has had a rough week. It started with Yadav liking a Kohli meme, in which the skipper was being referred to as a 'Paper Captain'. Yadav did un-like the post soon, but the screenshots of the same went viral and Kohli fans hammered down on Yadav.

Suryakumar Yadav Trolled by Angry Fans For Liking a Virat Kohli Meme on Twitter

Two days later, Kohli, in Australia, shared a video from his practice session and Yadav thought it would be good to praise the Indian skipper's session. Yadav should have known better. As soon as Yadav replied to the video posted by Kohli, the troll army, on cue, dug into Yadav, yet again. The banter, quite unnecessary at times quite unsavory, though provides comic relief to all those social media users, who enjoy a good spectacle without getting involved.

Here's the best of what social media came up with:

Here's Why Virat Kohli Fans Are Trolling Suryakumar Yadav, Again