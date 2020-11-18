Here's Why Virat Kohli Fans Are Trolling Suryakumar Yadav, Again

- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
Here's Why Virat Kohli Fans Are Trolling Suryakumar Yadav, Again
Suryakumar Yadav just is not getting the hang of social media it seems with Virat Kohli fans hell-bent on making life difficult for the Mumbaikar on Twitter.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 18, 2020, 1:45 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav is just not getting the hang of social media it seems with Virat Kohli fans hell-bent on making life difficult for the Mumbaikar on Twitter. Not long ago Yadav was praised for his 'staredown' with Kohli during IPL 2020 and many Kohli detractors saw the opportunity to throw dirt at the Indian captain at the expense of Yadav. A solid IPL 2020 with the bat and a title win with Mumbai Indians kept Yadav on the good side of the social media war-mongering, but not for long. Even though Yadav continues to get support for not finding a spot in the Indian squad despite goof performances, on social media Yadav has had a rough week. It started with Yadav liking a Kohli meme, in which the skipper was being referred to as a 'Paper Captain'. Yadav did un-like the post soon, but the screenshots of the same went viral and Kohli fans hammered down on Yadav.
Suryakumar Yadav Trolled by Angry Fans For Liking a Virat Kohli Meme on Twitter
Two days later, Kohli, in Australia, shared a video from his practice session and Yadav thought it would be good to praise the Indian skipper's session. Yadav should have known better. As soon as Yadav replied to the video posted by Kohli, the troll army, on cue, dug into Yadav, yet again. The banter, quite unnecessary at times quite unsavory, though provides comic relief to all those social media users, who enjoy a good spectacle without getting involved.
INDIA vs AUSTRALIA 2020 FULL COVERAGE | INDIA vs AUSTRALIA 2020 SCHEDULE
Here's the best of what social media came up with:
Cheppu tho denguthaa puka pic.twitter.com/7psXX3HqDb
— Yaswanth Sabbasani (@Yaswanth_prabha) November 17, 2020
Bro you can understand don't do figth against another player pic.twitter.com/jvZQRoTZMC
— Raghul vj vk 18 (@Raghul64190556) November 17, 2020
Rohit be like - pic.twitter.com/WoKKXP4nf8
— बंजारा (@tripylekhak) November 17, 2020
Maintain social distancing from vadapav sharma soon you will be playing for india
— ️ (@NTR_Warrior) November 17, 2020
Paltans Be like pic.twitter.com/j5WQklTHh1
— Ragul Ravichandran (@nobodiehere) November 17, 2020
Devudu Ra Ma Surya Anna pic.twitter.com/SpAzJP2i7P
— SaiPrakashDHFM™ (@saiprakash128) November 17, 2020
Lol damage control after giving the stares pic.twitter.com/035P7RS42D
— Vipul Mehta (@cliched7) November 17, 2020
Rohit Sharma after seeing this pic.twitter.com/doLFlH5Viv
— Monster ✨ (@D17333) November 17, 2020
Aa gya line pe pic.twitter.com/AYXgMVkIIE
— @pulakchouhan (@pulakchouhan) November 17, 2020
Mi fans : pic.twitter.com/wS6EJYQTz6
— Saad (@saadaakbani) November 17, 2020
— Shahnawaz Khan (@Shahnawaz2805) November 17, 2020
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking