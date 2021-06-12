Virat Kohli Fans Wants to Know Who Does Vamika Resemble More, Anushka or Virat? Sister Bhawana Has This to Say

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have kept their daughter Vamika away from the media glare till now, but that has kept the fans of the cricketer and the actress intrigued and interested to know more about Vamika. Fans are going to great lengths on social media for any pieces of information, photos of the star couple’s daughter and in one such instance, fans flocked a Q&A session of Virat Kohli’s sister Bhawana, asking her about her niece.

During the AMA session Bhawna asked her followers to post their most funny childhood memories, however, goes without saying, questions on Vamika, Virat and Anushka were not far behind. She was asked whether she has met Vamika and whom does she resemble more, Anushka or Virat? To this, she replied, " Yes we have and she’s an Angel."

One fan asked who her favorite batsman is and Bhawna named Virat and went on to reveal that she is also a big Rahul Dravid fan. One fan wanted her thoughts on her Sisters-in-Laws (Chetna and Anushka) and she replied saying both are ‘awesome’ and ‘love them’.

Both Virat and Anushka are in England with Vamika. India take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship final, starting June 18, followed by five-match Test series against England from August 4. The Indian team is expected to get a break from the quarantine bubble after the WTC final with permission to travel within the UK before rejoining the bubble ahead of the Test series.

Earlier, In a Q&A session hosted by Kohli on Instagram, before leaving for a long UK tour, the skipper was thrown a few questions by the fans. During the session, he received a query as to what the name of his daughter — Vamika meant. The fan also requested to share a picture of Vamika.

In reply, Kohli did explain the meaning of the name patiently but refused instantly, to share a glimpse of his daughter. “Vamika is another name for Goddess Durga. No we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice." Kohli said in his response.

