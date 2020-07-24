Virat Kohli: Fearing Loss is Negative & Can Cause Self Harm, Drawing a Game is Last Option

What is Virat Kohli's 'X-Factor' as captain?
The legendary batsman opened up about his leadership style saying 'drawing a game' was his last option.
Kohli has led India in 55 Tests, with 33 wins, 12 losses and 10 draws.
"I would not compromise on wanting a result in any situation. Drawing a game should be the last... if you tell me that you're chasing say 300 on the last day, and the opposition put you in, I'll tell the guys let's go for it," he told Mayank Agarwal in a conversation for bcci.tv.
"It's 100 runs a session. Even if you get 80 for 2 in the first session, the middle session two guys can take the responsibility of dominating an hour. If you get 100 in that and you have seven wickets in hand for the last session and 120 to get, think of a one-day game. You can easily try and do it.
"So, a draw comes to me only and only if the situation has gone too bad or in the last hour if you don't have an option. I will not think draw from the first minute of the morning when you have to chase 300 with 10 wickets in hand. That's not an option for me and will never be."
Kohli called fearing loss a 'negative' thing, saying one shouldn't surrender without giving an opportunity to realise his potential.
"Fearing a loss is the most negative thing you can think of, and can cause self harm. Surrendering before you can actually achieve a victory means you're causing harm to your own mindset. You're backing out on your potential of knowing how good you are," he said.
"What if you are that opener who gets 120 on that day and become the opener that people will know for the next 10 years and remember for life. Those are the days that can make a person feel like wow, I've played beyond myself. That's my only aim, for people to realise how good they can be. If the whole team can get together like that, you'll be unbeatable with the work ethic and discipline off the field."
