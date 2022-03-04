Virat Kohli Felicitated For Becoming 12th Indian to Play in 100 Tests

Modern-day great Virat Kohli on Friday morning received a commemorative baggy blue cap to mark a momentous occasion of his international career. Kohli, widely regarded as one of the finest batter of modern era, has become the 12th Indian cricketer to play in 100 Tests.

Dravid presented the special cap to Kohli in the presence of his India teammates, wife Anushka Sharma and BCCI officials.

Kohli, 33, called it a ‘special moment’ for him while thanking his teammates and the BCCI for being part of the journey.

“It is a special moment for me. My wife is here and so is my brother. Everyone is very proud. It is indeed a team game and it couldn’t have been possible without you. Thanks to the BCCI as well," Kohli said.

S. no Name Years Active Tests 1 Sachin Tendulkar 1989-2013 200 2 Rahul Dravid 1996-2012 163 3 VVS Laxman 1996-2012 134 4 Anil Kumble 1990-2008 132 5 Kapil Dev 1978-1994 131 6 Sunil Gavaskar 1971-1987 125 7 Dilip Vengsarkar 1976-1992 116 8 Sourav Ganguly 1996-2008 113 9 Ishant Sharma 2007-Present 105 10 Harbhajan Singh 1998-2015 103 11 Virender Sehwag 2001-2013 103 12 Virat Kohli 2011-Present 100

Indian players with 100 or more Tests against their names

Kohli pointed out that the fact that despite cricket expanding to three formats and the number of matches being played in the current era he has been able to complete a century of Tests should be the highlight for upcoming generation.

“In present day cricket, with the amount we play with three formats and an IPL, the one takeaway the next generation can take from me is that I played 100 games in the purest format." he said.

Dravid, who played 163 Tests between 1996 and 2012, called the achievement as ‘well earned’. “It’s well deserved, well earned, and hopefully it is just the start of many things to come. As we say in the dressing room, double it up," Dravid said.

