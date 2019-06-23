Indian captain Virat Kohli has been fined 25% of his match fee for a Level 1 breach of ICC’s Code of Conduct during the 11-run win against Afghanistan at Southampton on Saturday (June 22). A breach of this kind carries a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50% of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.
The said incident occurred in the 29th over of the Afghanistan innings when the Indian captain advanced in an aggressive manner towards the Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar.
“Kohli was found to have breached Article 2.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “Excessive appealing during an International Match”, an ICC release said.
On-field umpires Aleem Dar and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Richard Kettleborough and fourth official Michael Gough had levelled the charges.
India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was bowling at the time and of the first ball of the over there was lbw appeal against Rahmat Shah which Aleem Dar turned down. Kohli was certain that India had their man and was almost pleading for the decision to go their way.
At the time, Afghanistan were 106/2 with Rahmat and Hashmatullah Shahidi in the middle. The decision did not affect India a lot at the time, as two deliveries later Rahmat was dismissed by Bumrah after Yuzvendra Chahal completed a brilliant catch at fine-leg.
Kohli admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by the match referee Chris Broad of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, which means there was no need for a formal hearing.
Kohli now has two demerit points on is record, having been sanctioned in a Test match against South Africa in January 2018. Players are banned when they reach four or more demerit points within a 24-month period.
India vs Afghanistan: Virat Kohli Fined for Aggressive Appealing
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | June 23, 2019, 7:12 AM IST
India vs Afghanistan | Our Shot Selection Could Have Been Much Better: Kohli
Karthik Lakshmanan | June 23, 2019, 4:41 AM IST
India vs Afghanistan: Chahal's Dot-Ball Strategy Sets it up for Bumrah & Shami
Karthik Lakshmanan | June 23, 2019, 2:42 AM IST
India vs Afghanistan | Very Happy I Got the Hat-trick, Such Chances are Rare: Shami
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 31 ODI | Mon, 24 Jun, 2019
AFG v BANRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 32 ODI | Tue, 25 Jun, 2019
AUS v ENGLord's
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 33 ODI | Wed, 26 Jun, 2019
PAK v NZBirmingham All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings