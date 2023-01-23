Virat Kohli First Cricketer in History to Feature in ICC Test, T20I And ODI Team of The Year

In a first, India batting superstar Virat Kohli has become the first ever player in men’s cricket history to have his name featured in all three ICC Teams of The Year (Test, ODI and T20I). Kohli was named in the cricket governing body’s T20I Team of 2022 for the first time since the honorary award was introduced last year.

Kohl is one of the three India cricketers alongside Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya to feature in the T20I team of 2022. Jos Buttler, who led England to the T20 World Cup title last year, has been named captain of this eleven.

Kohli has thrice featured in ICC Test Team of The Year (2017, 2018 and 2019), six times in ODI Team of The Year (2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019) and once in T20I Team (2022).

ICC T20I Team of 2022: Jos Buttler (C/WK), Mohammad Rizwan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Sikandar Raza, Hardik Pandya, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Haris Rauf, Josh Little

Kohli has been in superb form since the Asia Cup 2022 in UAE where he ended his nearly three-year long wait for a century during a clash against Afghanistan - which incidentally was his maiden T20I hundred as well. He was the tournament’s second-highest run-getter with 276 runs from five matches.

Following that, he set the T20 World Cup on fire with one of the greatest innings in T20I history when he made an unbeaten 82 against Pakistan to engineer a nerve-shredding win. He finished the tournament with 296 runs - the most by any batter in the edition.

Later in 2022, he also scored an ODI century during the Bangladesh tour and has started 2023 with a couple of centuries as well.

