Virat Kohli Flashes His Smartphone; Fans Catch Glimpse of His Video Call With Anushka Sharma | WATCH

India beat South Africa in the first of the three-match T20I series at Thiruvananthapuram. Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar hit the South Africans hard with some magical swing bowling before Suryakumar Yadav’s little gem on a difficult track ensured an easy eight-wicket victory for India in the first T20 International here on Wednesday.

A target of 107 on a pitch with underlying moisture and more than waist high bounce at times was a struggle before Suryakumar (50 not out in 33 balls) released the pressure created by KL Rahul (51 not out, 56 balls) as India won the game in 16.4 overs to go 1-0 up in three-match series.

After the match, former India captain and crowd favourite Virat Kohli was seen talking with his wife Anushka Sharma. As the crowd went berserk, Kohli showed them what he was upto during his ride back to hotel in the team bus. Here’s the video:



It was Arshdeep (3/32) and Chahar (2/24), who basically clinched the issue for India within first 15 deliveries of the start after skipper Rohit Sharma called it right at the toss. Once South Africa were reeling at 9/5 in 2.3 overs, the game as a contest was over and 106/8 even on a difficult track was a sub-par score.

The South Africans did bowl their heart out in defence.

Kagiso Rabada bowled an ideal Test match delivery that pitched on length and reared up while moving a shade and all Rohit Sharma (0) could do was to dangle his bat at the corridor of uncertainty.

Virat Kohli (3) got an express delivery from Anrich Nortje that kept climbing as he tried to have a go away from his body and the edge was taken by Quinton de Kock.

Surya, India’s best T20 batter by a distance, got a streaky six when his attempted flick turned into an outside edge that flew over third-man for a maximum off Nortje.

The next six was a picture-perfect whip over deep square leg and then an inside out six off Keshav Maharaj indicated that he is India’s in-form man.

