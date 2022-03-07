Virat Kohli Gifts Jersey to a Super Fan After The Conclusion of His 100th Test | Watch Video

Batting superstar and former captain Virat Kohli made a fan’s day after India completed a dominating performance in the series opening first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali. After the end of the Test on Sunday, Kohli, before boarding the team bus for the hotel, gave a fan his jersey.

The Test was memorable for more than one reason. The contest was Kohli’s 100th Test of his international career as he became the 12th Indian to achieve the feat joining the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly among others.

Then, Ravindra Jadeja became the first male player to make a 150-plus score and take nine wickets in a Test. Jadeja scored an unbeaten 175 helping India to a mammoth 574/8d.

And then he weaved his magic with the ball as well taking a five-wicket hault to skittle Sri Lanka for 174 as India enforced the follow-on. In the second dig, he took four more wickets to bowl out the tourists for 178 helping his team to an innings victory.

Kohli though got the start and looked set for a big score but he was out to a superb delivery when batting on 45. Later, when it was India’s turn to field, new Test captain Rohit Sharma and other teammates gave Kohli a guard of honour to mark the milestone.

On Sunday evening, Kohli shared a video on his social media accounts thanking fans for the journey. “Been a long journey to get here. Full of ups and downs and learnings. Would not have had it any other way. Thank you for all your support,” Kohli captioned the video.

“Thank You. To all my family, teammates, coaches and BCCI. You have made this journey beautiful. Onwards and Upwards,” read a message in the video.

