Virat Kohli Goes Retro; See the Indian Captain in His New Avatar

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is not only a performer on field, but he also grabs headlines off the ground. Recently, Kohli created buzz with his retro look.

Trending Desk |July 23, 2020, 7:06 PM IST
Virat Kohli Goes Retro; See the Indian Captain in His New Avatar

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is not only a performer on field, but he also grabs headlines off the ground. Recently, Kohli created buzz with his retro look.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently on Twitter shared the teaser of Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal's chat show, Open nets with Mayank, which is going to feature Kohli in the upcoming episode.

Putting out the clip, the BCCI tweeted, "Look who's gone retro with sunglasses Watch out for this episode of #OpenNetsWithMayank featuring #KingKohli."

In most parts of the teaser, the skipper can be seen adjusting his glasses. Towards the end of it, Mayank, giving him a compliment, says “nice glasses.” To which Kohli replies by saying “thank you” and telling Mayank that he is going retro. The likes of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, among others, have appeared on the show. Kohli is one of those cricketers who are also quite active on social media. The right-handed batsman today shared a picture showing him in an ODI and Test jersey. Referring to his journey in international cricket from 2008 to 2020, he wrote, “With many learnings along the way, I'm grateful for your love and support you guys have shown me.” It was his 1000th post on Instagram.

He will be soon seen in action in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will take place in the UAE. The tournament is slated to be held between September 26 and November 7.

