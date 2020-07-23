Virat Kohli Goes Retro; See the Indian Captain in His New Avatar

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is not only a performer on field, but he also grabs headlines off the ground. Recently, Kohli created buzz with his retro look.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently on Twitter shared the teaser of Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal's chat show, Open nets with Mayank, which is going to feature Kohli in the upcoming episode.
Putting out the clip, the BCCI tweeted, "Look who's gone retro with sunglasses Watch out for this episode of #OpenNetsWithMayank featuring #KingKohli."
View this post on Instagram2008 2020 . With many learnings along the way, I'm grateful for your love and support you guys have shown me. ♥️ Here's to the #1000thPost A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jul 22, 2020 at 9:31pm PDT
He will be soon seen in action in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will take place in the UAE. The tournament is slated to be held between September 26 and November 7.
