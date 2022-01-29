'Virat Kohli Had At Least a Couple of Years to Captain the Country'-Bharat Arun

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun has expressed his surprise over Virat Kohli stepping down from the post of Test captaincy, saying that he never got a whiff of his future plans while speaking to him several times in the dressing room. Kohli stepped down from the position of the Test captain a day after India were beaten 1-2 in a three-match Test series in South Africa."I was personally surprised that Virat had given up captaincy because every time we had dialogues he was so passionate about leading the country."

“He wanted India to be a dominating force in the world and I thought he had set a wonderful foundation. I personally feel that Virat had at least a couple of years to captain the country.’ Arun, 59, had two stints with the men’s team – first from 2014 to 2015 and then from 2017 until 2021. During this period he worked closely with Kohli, who first led the country in Tests during the winter tour of Australia in 2014 before permanently taking over from MS Dhoni at the end of that series,” Arun told News9.

Also Read | Extremely Disappointed to See the Damage Caused by the Actions of Brendan Taylor: Zimbabwe Cricket

Arun, who has been the mastermind behind India’s pace revolution, was twice part of India’s back-room staff. One was back in 2014 to 2015 and then from 2017 until 2021. All this while, he had seen a number of captains which included the likes of MS Dhoni and of course, Virat Kohli.

“I watched MS Dhoni, the coolest mind you could ever have. Nothing fazes him. If you have a mind that is cool, calm, calculative … that is the best state to take decisions on the go, because the decisions have to be very dynamic. You are making decisions on the go. Next to the Prime Minister, the Indian captain is the most enviable job in the country, so I think somebody who can take the pressure [is the right fit],” he said.

Also Read | ‘Focus More on the Process And Less on the Results’: MS Dhoni Advices Bhutan All-rounder Mikyo Dorji

He rightly brought out the difference between the three. While Rohit Sharma being much like Captain Cool in his demeanour, Kohli was a complete opposite. Arun added that Rohit has a ‘different methodology’ to leadership.

“If you look at Virat Kohli and Dhoni, contrasting characters. But each one has his way of bringing something to the table. Once he is on the field, Virat is at the opposition. He wants to win at any cost. The energy he brought to the field was absolutely different. He was willing to lead by example, take the bull by its horn and that’s what the captain should do. If you look at Rohit Sharma, he has a different methodology to his captaincy but he is also equally successful."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here