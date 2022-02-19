Virat Kohli Handed Bio-bubble Break by BCCI, Leaves for Home Before 3rd IND vs WI T20I: Reports

Virat Kohli given bio-bubble break by BCCI, leaves for home before third T20I against West Indies, according to ANI.

On Friday, Virat Kohli played an important innings of 52 against the West Indies in the second T20I which India won by 8 runs. This development also comes on the backdrop of the report by Cricbuzz, where the publication had reported that he could be rested for the T20 series against Sri Lanka which starts later this month.

More to come…

